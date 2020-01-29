Calendar 1-30 Thursday

Events
Ballroom dance classes for kids — 5 p.m. Thursdays, ages 6-12 years old, Del Ray Ballroom, 817 R St. Register: Thedelrayballroom.com.
Blue Man Group — 7:30 p.m. $23-$69, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Chez SoDo Thursday night live music series — 7-9:30 p.m. Free; 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org.
Dance for Life class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Jamie Reimer and friends voice recital: Vacation with Friends — 7:30 p.m., free, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Gateway Mall open-mic night — 6-9 p.m. People interested in performing can email jaclyn@stormmediamanagement.com, 6100 O St.
Makit Takit craft social night — 6 p.m. Bring your own project to make, socialize with new friends while crafting, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Meadowlark Coffee — 7-9 p.m. Singer Andrew Vaggalis, 1624 South St.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Zumba dance class — 5:30 p.m. F Street Community Center, ages 8 and up, accompanied by an adult; ages 13 and up may attend class on their own, free, 1225 F St.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 9 p.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series: Bassoons Across America, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Triple Two drop-in class, 8 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Aural Fixation, 8 p.m.
Meadowlark — Artist in residence, Jenn Duerr and friends, 7-9 p.m.
Panic Bar — Zach Peterson, 8-11 p.m., $5.
Tack Room — Old Country, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Mezcal Brothers, 6-9 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 – 1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "A Hidden Life" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 8:25 p.m.; "Waves" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 10 p.m.
Meetings
Star Tran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon, Feb. 6. "2020 Census in Nebraska," speakers Josie Gatti Schafer and Diane Buchanan, Census Bureau Community Partnership specialist, $15 (members); $17 (nonmembers), binding reservations please. Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.