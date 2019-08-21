Events
Bend, Stretch and Breathing Class — 10:30 a.m. Instructor Mitzi Aden, Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
"Footloose" — 7:30 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan's McDonald Theatre, $17.50 (adults), $12 (seniors), $12 (students). For tickets, call the box office at 402-465-2384, Monday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. or nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/theatre-tickets.
Hub & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. Jarana Band; food and beverages available for purchase from White Elm Brewing Co., free, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Tour de Brew — 4-10 p.m. three locations; 4:40-6:30 p.m. register at Moran's Liquor Works, 3400 A St. Get first raffle ticket, $5 donation; 4:45-6:45 p.m., ride to Cycle Works, 720 N. 27th St., get second raffle ticket; 7 p.m. ride to The Lot, 726 L St., get third raffle ticket; 7-9 p.m., live music with Josh Hoyer; 9 p.m. drawing; 5-10 p.m. food trucks, yard games and Empyrean craft beer.
Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Bring a notebook and something to write with. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Show 1: Aorta Hip Hop, Finch, Jay Influential, Yadda Man, 8 p.m., $8; Show 2: Jay Influential, Road Rage, Landon Flux, M Shah, CB, 9 p.m., $5.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Psychedelic '60s party, 9 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Panic Bar — Comedy night: host Josiah Johnson, comedian Dusty Stehl, 8-11 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Ballroom dance lessons: week 5 of 6, 7-8:30 p.m.
Union Plaza — Hub & Soul music series: Emily Bass & The Near Miracle, 5-8 p.m., free event, food and craft beer available for purchase.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Live music Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Shucks Brothers, 6-9 p.m., $6; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love" (R), 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m , 9:10 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Board of Commissioners Staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Lincoln Municipal Golf Advisory Committee — Noon. 3131 O St. Suite 300.