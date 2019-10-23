Events
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Code Beer, Green Flash Brewing, Empyrean Warehouse: Bikes & Fights event — Haunted bike ride through downtown. 5:30-6:30 p.m. first stop, costume judging, Green Flash Brewhouse, 1630 P St.; 6:30-7:30 p.m. second stop, costume judging, Code Beer Company, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway; 7:30 p.m. third stop, Empyrean Warehouse, 726 L St., music, food trucks and final costume judging.
Chez SoDo: Live in Lincoln Thursday night series — 7-9:30 p.m. Annette Murrell; 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, free, 440 S. 11th St.
Dynamic movement class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Exercise with Mitzi — 10:30 a.m. Belmont Senior and Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.
Fossil Trick or Treat at Morrill Hall — 5-8 p.m. Fossil activities and trick-or-treating, wear your costumes, learn what makes a fossil, go to different stations to get treats, virtual-reality games, dig boxes, make crayon rubbings of real fossils, non-candy options for friends with food allergies, meet Archie the Mammoth, 645 N. 14th St.
"Halloween" the movie — 10 p.m. Admission $6, Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
Lecture: Historical Fiction in the Great Plains — 3:30 p.m. Novelist Ann Weisgarber, "The Personal History of Rachel DuPree," Center for Great Plains Studies, 1155 Q St.
Live music — 10:30 a.m. Chad Rinne, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
OsteoBall exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. Ninth St.
Poetry reading: Francie & Finch Books — 6 p.m. Authors Marge Saiser and Karen Shoemaker, 130 S. 13th St.
Remembering Our Fallen outdoor exhibit — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. View 32 Tribute Towers featuring photos of 5,000 women and men who died serving our country, Sandhills Global, 120 W. Harvest Drive.
Senior health fair: UNMC and Aging Partners — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Serving Hands public art project — 11 a.m. All 51 Serving Hands sculptures will be on display, meet artists, purchase book, in front of Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive; 4-7 p.m. family-friendly activities. Auction is Friday: servinghandslincoln.org
Study of Bible and prayer — 5:30-7 p.m. Bring a Bible, group prayer and study with Pastor Judy Fitzgerald, 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. Join St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance class — 11 a.m. Auld Pavillion, Antelope Park, Garfield and Memorial Drive; 1-2 p.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Writer's workshop — 1-2 p.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Nearby
Roca Berry Farm — 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Scary Farm with the Haunted Hayride, Sinister Circus and Haunted Manor. rocaberryfarm.com, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca, 402-421-2933.
You have free articles remaining.
Entertainment
Alchemy Lincoln — Pumpkin-carving contest, bring your own pumpkin, tools and decorations, 6 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — An Evening with Frogleg, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Brother's Bar — T-shirt theme night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — T. Philly Tenderness Time, Diz and Dez, Jay Influential, 9 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Royal Grove — William Clark Green, Grant Gilbert, Emmet Bower, 8 p.m., $20-$160.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Live music Thursdays, 7-10 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Before You Know It" (NR), 7:10 p.m.; "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (NR), 4:35 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Alloy Orchestra Perform Gallery of Monsters" (NR), 7:30 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Lincoln Municipal Golf Advisory Committee — Noon. 3131 O St. Suite 300.