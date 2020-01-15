Calendar 1-16 Thursday

Events
Ballroom dance classes for kids — 5 p.m. Thursdays, ages 6-12 years old, Del Ray Ballroom, 817 R St. Register: Thedelrayballroom.com
Chez SoDo Thursday Night Live Music Series: McGovern String Band — 7-9:30 p.m. Free; 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org
Dance for Life class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Live music — 10:30 a.m. Chad Rinne, pianist, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Makit Takit craft social night — 6 p.m. Bring your own project to make, and socialize with new friends while crafting, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Railyard ice rink — 5-9 p.m. Skate rental $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy St.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Zumba dance class — 5:30 p.m. F Street Community Center, ages 8 and up, accompanied with an adult; ages 13 and up may attend class on their own, free, 1225 F St.
Entertainment
Brother’s — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Waltz drop-in, 8 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Panic Bar — Jake Gardner, 8-11 p.m.
Tack Room — Hell Toupee, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Meetings
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.