Events
Author book talk and release: "Becoming a Real Musician" — 6 p.m. Visit with Robert Woody, professor of music and music education at UNL's Glenn Korff School of Music, Francie & Finch Bookstore, 130 S. 13th St.
Chez SoDo: Live Lincoln series — 7-9:30 p.m. The Lightning Bugs, free; 5-10 p.m., food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, 440 S. 11th St.
Coat and Toy Drive: Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Bring in a gently used or new coat, or toy, Monday-Thursday 4-11 p.m.; Friday- Saturday, noon-midnight; Sunday, noon-8 p.m., and get one free beer, through Dec. 21, 201 N. Seventh St.
Union College Leadership Symposium: Conservationist Cousteau to speak— 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Former celebrity reporter Ashlan Cousteau will speak about what she learned working for "Entertainment Tonight" and E News, to make the world a better place, free, Union College, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue.
Curry Clash fundraiser for the Asian Center — 6-8 p.m. Chefs from Lincoln and Omaha will prepare their best curry-inspired dishes, judged by local celebrities, $50 at the door, Park Centers Banquet Hall, 2608 Park Blvd.
"Ethics and the Media: Putting Principles into Practice at NPR" — 7 p.m. Elizabeth Jensen, NPR’s public editor, and Mark Memmott, NPR’s supervising senior editor for standards and practices, will discuss the steps they take on a daily basis to ensure the public’s trust in public media, free, Nebraska Union Auditorium, 1400 R St.
League of Women Voters: "Income Inequality" — Noon. Speaker Jerry Petr, professor emeritus, UNL College of Business, $15 members; $17 nonmembers. Register: 402-472-6265.
Nebraska Human Trafficking and Migration Initiative panel — Noon. Experts will discuss legal issues on missing and murdered indigenous women, free, College of Law auditorium, 1875 N. 42nd St.
St. Elizabeth Gift Shop: Holiday Open House — 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., 555 S. 70th St.
Writer's Workshop — 10 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Marbin, 8 p.m., $10 advance; $15 day of show.
Bourbon Theatre — Whiskey Myers, 8 p.m., $30 day of show; $100 table of 2; $200 table of 4; $2 (minor fee at the door).
Brother's Bar — T-shirt theme night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Country B 100 class, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Wildwoods Duo, 7 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Michael Murphy, singer; Stephen Schaetzle, writer, performing a memorial reading for Eileen Durgin-Clinchard, 6 p.m.
Royal Grove — Thunderstruck, 8 p.m., $15-$120.
Tack Room — Lloyd McCarter, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Josh and Benji, 6–9 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30-1 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Where’s My Roy Cohn?" (PG-13), 4:50 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "Hansard" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m. staff meeting; 9:30 a.m. regular meeting, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Lancaster County Personnel Policy Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., Commissioners Hearing Room.