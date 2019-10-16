Events
Author reading series: Sheldon Museum of Art — 7 p.m. Jesmyn Ward, two-time National Book award winner and MacArthur Genius Fellow will read aloud from her work, auditorium, 12th and R streets.
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Dinner celebration and appreciation of Food Fort — 6-8 p.m. Live music, Wildwoods Duo, free dinner, tour of Food Fort Bus, First Evangelical Free Church, 3300 S. 84th St.
Dynamic movement class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Former Senator Bob Kerrey to deliver College of Law Attorney General John Bruning's Public Service lecture — Noon. Kerrey will discuss his love for the law and personal experiences, free, Hamann Auditorium, McCollum Hall, 1875 N. 42nd St.
Good Talks for the Good Life: Is Medical Marijuana Right for Nebraska? — 7 p.m. Free, but must register to get a seat, UNL Student Union, 1400 R St. Register: goodtalksgoodlife.org
Health Fair: UNMC and Aging Partners — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Belmont Senior and Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.
Live music — 10:30 a.m. Chad Rinne, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Osteo Ball exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. Ninth St.
Poetry reading: Francie & Finch Books — 6 p.m. Authors Marge Saiser and Karen Shoemaker, 130 S. 13th St.
Senior health promotion — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic nurses, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Serving Hands public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance class — 11 a.m. Auld Pavillion, Antelope Park, Garfield and Memorial Drive.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance classes — 1 to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Understanding and coping with depression — 7-8:15 p.m. Speaker Nancy Lebow-Sherman, MSW. No cost, register: call Nancy Lebow-Sherman, at 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.
UNL Big Band and Jazz Combo — 7:30 p.m. Will feature an all Sammy Nestico program, including “Switch In Time” and “Strike Up The Band,” $5 (adults); $3 (students), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Writer's workshop — 1-2 p.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Nearby
Nebraska Wildlife Federation Fall Gala — 5-9 p.m. Social hour, appetizers, dinner, auction, $45, Parker's Smokehouse, Ashland. Tickets: 402-477-1008 or Nebraskawildlife@windstream.net.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Beers & Brains: An Alzheimer's Benefit for the #Walk2EndAlz, 7-9 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Kind Country, 9 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Big K.R.I.T., Rapsody, 8 p.m., $25 (advance); $30 (day of show); $100 (table of 2); $200 (table of 4); $90 (Big K.R.I.T. early entry package); $150 (meet and greet package); $2 (minor fee at the door).
Brothers Bar — T-shirt theme night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Crescent Moon — singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Panic Bar — Comedy Night: Jake Hovis, 8-10 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — live music Thursdays, 7-10 p.m.
Tack Room — Old Country, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Loro" (NR), 5 p.m., 8:10 p.m.; "Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins" (NR), 5:15 p.m.; "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 5555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Councilman James Michael Bowers Northeast Citizens' meeting — 5:30 p.m. Speaker Mike Davis, StarTran Transit Manager, Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Avenue.