Events
Chez SoDo: Live in Lincoln series — 7-9:30 p.m. The Melody Wranglers, free; 5-10 p.m., food and beverages available for purchase, chef Sean Carmichael, 440 S. 11th St.
Study of Bible and prayer — 5:30-7 p.m. Bring a Bible, group prayer and study with Pastor Judy Fitzgerald, 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Halloween events
Fallbrook YMCA Trunk-or-Treat — 5:30-6:30 p.m. Treats, crafts, games, giveaways, 700 Penrose Drive.
Goodwill Lil' Monsters Trick-or-Treat: Gateway Mall — 6-8 p.m. Kids 12 and under, participating stores will hand out treats. Get a recycled tote upon entry to the mall, enter the DIY costume contest, 6100 O St. Shoppinggatewaymall.com/events.
Halloween ComicFest — 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. All ages, wear costumes, treats and free comic giveaways, discount on purchases, Trade A Tape Comic Center, 145 S. Ninth St.
Light up the Dark Halloween alternative event: Piedmont Park Church — 4-8 p.m. Bouncy houses, games, food, Bible story-themed rooms to walk through and candy treats, free, 4801 A St.
Parks and Recreation Halloween event — 6-7:30 p.m. Kids fifth grade and younger (must be accompanied by an adult), games, prizes, trick-or-treat stations, free, F Street Recreation Center, 1225 F St. More information: parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Trunk-or-Treat: Grace Lutheran Church — 5-7 p.m. Wear your costumes, treats, games, hands-on activities, free, 2225 Washington St. Egrace.org.
Trunk-or-Treat: Word of Life Church — 6-7:30 p.m. Wear your costumes, treats, free, 200 Fletcher Ave.
Halloween events nearby
Roca Berry Farm — 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. Scary Farm with the Haunted Hayride, Sinister Circus and Haunted Manor, see website for a full list of activities, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca, 402-421-2933.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Located between Lincoln and Omaha, off I-80, exit 439. Hayrack ride, food stands, lost pumpkin mine, corn maze, see website for admission prices, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — Wobbleween: Hyddin, Midwest Masquerade, String Theory, 8 p.m., $5.
You have free articles remaining.
Boiler Brewing Co. — Trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Evanoff, Rad Kadillac, Tauk, 8:30 p.m., $18.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Once Upon a Spooky Night: scary stories, frightful tunes, games, costume contest; Pony Swing Drop in, 8 p.m., $5; Dance Party: 9 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Panic Bar — Scary Oke: karaoke and costume party, prizes, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Royal Grove — Polo G, 8 p.m., $35-$100.
Tack Room — Halloween party, costume contest, karaoke, 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — S****hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Lucy in the Sky" (R), 4:25 p.m., 7, 9:35 p.m.; "Midnight Traveler" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Star Tran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.