Events
Arts for the Soul: Donald Sinta Sax Quartet — 7 p.m. Winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition, $20 (adults), $15 (seniors 62 and up), $12 (OLLI members), $8 (students), free (kids 12 and under), First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Move more Lincoln: Zumba class — Noon. Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St
New music librarian reception — 6 p.m. Free, second floor, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Senior health promotion — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic nurses, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Serving Hands public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Stuff the Bus for the Food Bank — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Bring nonperishable food items, Williamsburg Hy-Vee, 3500 Faulkner Drive.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance classes — 1 to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Take 2 Children's consignment sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
The Forgotten Creed — 7 p.m. Speaker and author Stephen J. Patterson, question-answer session and book signing, free but $10 suggested donation, First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Writer's workshop — 1-2 p.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Humble Jay, Acetheallstar, Denham, Burnadub, ZIGG, Reno, GoGoQ, 6:30-9 p.m., free.
Bodega's Alley — SQUAD, Mugillla, Moeglie, Blac, DnB Takeover, 10 p.m.
Brother's Bar — T-shirt night: DJ Swift, 10 p.m. -2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — Josh Bush and Joe Christianson, 7:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Panic Bar — Comedy night: Kevin Michael, 8-10 p.m.
Railyard — 22 Days Short Band, 7-10 p.m.
Royal Grove — The Zooeys, Shiitake Sunday, The Credentials, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $7.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Dustin Prinz, 6-9 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Old Country, 6-9 p.m, $6; S***hook, live band, karaoke, 9:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (PG-13), 4:30 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" (PG-13), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "One Man, Two Guvnors" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Star Tran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Lincoln Municipal Golf Advisory Committee — Noon. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Register
Answers for caregivers forum — 10-11 a.m. Oct. 1. Interactive presentation providing caregivers with resources and support, 4732 Calvert St. Register by Thursday, 402-323-1877.
Artists wanted — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 art festival, 402-466-0696, sign-up deadline Monday, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
League of Women Voters: Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 3. "Separation of Powers," speaker is Jo Potuto, J.D., is Richard H. Larson professor in the UNL College of Law, $15 members, $17 non-members, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Lwvne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.