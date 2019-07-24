Events
Art show — 10:30 a.m. Featured artist Bob Esquivel, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Fallbrook Famers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Items for purchase, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Free Family Movie "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" — 7 p.m. All ages welcome, free popcorn, giveaways, bring chairs, blankets and picnic baskets, CHI St. Elizabeth, 555 S. 70th St.
Meet the Author — 6-7:30 p.m. Phil Whitmarsh, author of "The Compass," Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St.
Stransky Park — 7 p.m. Emily Bass and the Near Miracle, 17th and Harrison streets.
Willie Wonka Jr. — 7 p.m. $12 (adults); $10 (students), Haymarket Theatre, 803 Q St. Haymarkettheatre.org or 402-477-2600.
Writer's workshop — 10-11 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Lincoln Journal Star Restaurant Week: First Bite — 6-8 p.m. Taste one-bite dishes from restaurants, live music with Darryl White Jazz band, interactive chef demos, $25 general admission; $50 VIP experience, Graduate Lincoln, 141 N. Ninth St. Register: 2019firstbite.eventbrite.com.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — HighLucyNation, TruFeelz, 8 p.m., $8.
Crescent Moon — singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — dance lessons: week 2 of 6, 7-8:30 p.m., $85.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Rod Hartwig, 6-9 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Matt Woods, Gerardo Meza, 6-9 p.m., $6; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35 p.m.;"Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7, 9; "The Lehman Trilogy"(NR), 7 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Star Tran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Lincoln Municipal Golf Advisory Committee — noon. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Commission on Human Rights — 4 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.