Events
Fallbrook farmers market — 4-7 p.m. 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Hub & Soul music series — 5-8 p.m. Emily Bass and The Near Miracle; food and beverages available for purchase from White Elm Brewing Co., free, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
Live music — 10:30 a.m. Bob Esquivel, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Live music — 1 p.m. Jimmy Mack, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Safe Home for Seniors presentation — 10 a.m. Speaker Dan King, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Tour de Brew — 4-10 p.m. three locations; 4:40-6:30 p.m. Register at Moran's Liquor Works, 3400 A St. Get first raffle ticket, $5 donation; 4:45-6:45 p.m., ride to Cycle Works, 720 N. 27th St., get second raffle ticket; 7 p.m. ride to The Lot, 726 L St., get third raffle ticket; 7-9 p.m., live music with Josh Hoyer; 9 p.m. drawing; 5-10 p.m. food trucks, yard games and Empyrean craft beer.
Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Bring a notebook and something to write with. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Sarchasm, Knee Breaker, Slumped, Remorsefully Numb, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Backswing Brewing Co. — Pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — SQUAD: Dj Love, DJ Spencelove, Sammy Marz, thedjKG, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Code Beer — Music bingo, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Jared & the Mill, Steady Wells, 8-11:59 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Unemployed Architects, 1-4 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Spirit Week fifth anniversary: Leisure McCorkle, 7-10 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Ballroom dance lessons: week 4 of 6, 7-8:30 p.m.
Rococo Theatre — Ignite Lincoln 11, 7 p.m., tickets: bit.ly/2GgvEoS or 402-437-0112.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Mike Rye, 7-10 p.m.
Tack Room — Hell Toupee, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Wondermonds, 6-9 p.m., $6; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Maiden" (PG), 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Chambermaid" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 7 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Board of Commissioner staff meeting — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Lincoln City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Councilman James Michael Bowers northeast citizens' meeting — 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker: Lincoln Police Department Capt. Martin Fehringer, Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.