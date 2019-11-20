Events
Brown Bag at Nebraska History Museum: "24th & Glory" — Noon. Hear about the lives of Omaha's legendary black athletes in the '50s and '60s, from author Dirk Chatelain, book signing following at the museum store, free, bring your own lunch, 131 Centennial Mall North.
Fancy and Fun DYI gift wrap workshop — 6:30-8 p.m. Spend the evening with ribbons, bows and glitter to add a level of fancy to your gift boxes; three boxes and supplies provided, festive treats, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Register: shoppinggatewaymall.com
Great Plains Lecture: Mighty Missouri — 3:30 p.m. Speakers Daniel Peterson, National Park Service chief of interpretation, and Jarret C. Bies, writer; a short documentary film will be shown about conservation efforts on the Missouri River, 1155 Q St.
Live music — 1 p.m. Jimmy Mack, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Public meeting on Wilderness Park bridges — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Parks and Recreation invites the public to help develop guidelines for the bridges and other structures in Wilderness Park, Woods Park Place, Training Center, 3131 O St.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Borgore, Oceanz, RVGER, 9 p.m.; $25, advance, bit.ly/2lFgX7y and radkadillac.com
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Chez So Do — Live in Lincoln series: Skylark, 7-9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Kinkaider Brewing — The Wildwoods, 7-9 p.m.
Panic Bar — Comedy night: Haley Raven, 8-10 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
The Royal Grove — Tracy Byrd, Bucka Ruse, 8 p.m., $25-$200.
Zoo Bar — Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys, 9:30-1 a.m., $15; S***hook.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Pain and Glory" (R), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Jojo Rabbit" (PG-13), 4:40 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. City Council Chambers.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Councilman James Michael Bowers Northeast citizens meeting — 5:30 p.m. Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Ave.
Register
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Breakfast, singing by Kevin Witcher of Screamers Family Restaurant. Speaker is Judy Douglas, topic is Iris Connection, $8, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30-1 p.m. Dec. 11. $16 (lunch, meeting and speaker); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.