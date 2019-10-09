Events
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Dynamic movement class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Hubbard Lecture series: Our Stories On Screen, creating a narrative with native filmmakers — 6 p.m. Public reception; 7-8:30 p.m. lecture, free, Great Plains Art Museum, 645 N. 14th St.
Look at lunchtime — 12:15-12:30 p.m. Genevieve Ellerbee will be facilitating a dialogue about Martin Puryear's "The Nightmare," Sheldon Museum of Art, 12th and R streets.
No Crying in Newsrooms: Francie & Finch Bookshop book talk — 6 p.m. Author Kristin Grady Gilger, book available for purchase, 130 S. 13th St.
Osteo Ball exercise class — 1:30 p.m. Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. Ninth St.
Poetry reading and writing workshop — 10:30 a.m. Speaker Carol Rowland, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Senior health promotion — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic nurses, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Serving Hands public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Symphonic Band performance — 7:30 p.m. Conductor Tony Falcone, "Cornerstones,” four works featuring: Emblems by Aaron Copland; Gustav Holst’s Second Suite in F; Fanfare and Allegro by Clifton Williams; and Gordon Jacob’s William Byrd Suite, $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance classes — 1 to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Writer's workshop — 1-2 p.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill —Hot-mic karaoke, 9 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Hot wine bottle painting, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 90th birthday celebration: Big Band music with the Bobby Layne Orchestra, dancing, 8 p.m.
Royal Grove — Mersiv / Supertask, 9 p.m., $15.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Live music Thursdays, 7-10 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — John Prine tribute: Mark Leeker, Dave Morris and the McGoverns, 6-9 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m. -1:00 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Tigers are Not Afraid" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation 1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Speaker Nancy Lebow Sherman, MSW. No cost, register: call Nancy Lebow-Sherman, at 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.