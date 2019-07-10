Events
“Beauty and the Beast” musical — 8-11 p.m., $13, adults 13 and up; $6, kids 5-12, Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, Pinewoodbowl.org.
Open roller skating — Noon-3 p.m. $5, skate rental available, Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.
Live music — 10 a.m. Annette “Dr Diva” Murrell and Jim Williamson, Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Lloyd McCarter show — 6:30 p.m. $5 show, Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner.
Night Splash: Play in the pool — 8:30-10:30 p.m. After-hour swim party for middle school kids, Belmont pool, 555 S. 10th St.; Irvingdale pool, 1900 W. Van Dorn; Woods pool, 3200 J St.
Pop with a Cop: Center team — 4-6 p.m. Free snacks for kids, Salvation Army, 2625 Potter St.
Public input needed for West O streetscape project — 4:30-6:30 p.m. City staff and designers available to discuss and answer questions, Zipline Brewery, 2100 Magnum Circle.
Sheldon Museum of Art: Prairie Pride film festival — 7 p.m., "Before Stonewall," $8, tickets: outlinc.org/prairie-pride-film-festival-9/.
Wachiska Audubon Monthly Meeting — 7-8:30 p.m. "More Than a Pretty Place: Celebrating Ten Years of Conservation at Lauritzen Gardens," presenter Jim Locklear, Lincoln Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Royal Grove — Star City Reggae: Michael Palmer, The Bishops, 23rd Vibration, DJ Stryker, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Josh Hoyer, 6-9 p.m.
Stransky Park — Rascal Martinez, 7 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Wondermonds, 5-8 p.m., $6; S***hook, 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.; "The Proposal" (NR), 5:15, 9:15 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 7:15 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board — 4 p.m. Parks & Recreation Building, 3131 O St., Suite 300.