Calendar 1-2 Thursday

Events
Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Bring your own project to make, and socialize with new friends while crafting, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Mueller Planetarium films — "The Little Star that Could," 10 a.m.; "We Are Stars," 11 a.m.; "Super Volcanoes," noon; "Big Red Sky Tour," 1 p.m. See website for ticket prices, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.
Railyard ice rink — 5-9 p.m. Skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy Street.
Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Boiler Brewing Co. — Trivia, 8-10 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Mo Java Cafe — Ciqe Sasquatch Band, 7-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.