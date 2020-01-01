You are the owner of this article.
Calendar 1-2 Thursday
Events

Craft social night: Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Bring your own project to make, and socialize with new friends while crafting, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com

Mueller Planetarium films — "The Little Star that Could," 10 a.m.; "We Are Stars," 11 a.m.; "Super Volcanoes," noon; "Big Red Sky Tour," 1 p.m. See website for ticket prices, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.

Railyard ice rink — 5-9 p.m. Skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy Street. 

Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave. 

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Boiler Brewing Co. — Trivia, 8-10 p.m.

Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.

Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m. 

Mo Java Cafe — Ciqe Sasquatch Band, 7-9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. 

