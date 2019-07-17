Events
Active Kids' Day at Fallbrook Farmers' Market: Free Ying Yang Yoga — 5:30-6:15 p.m. Families will get a healthy amount of physical activity and build confidence. Bring a yoga mat, sunscreen and water, free, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Fallbrook Famers' Market — 4-7 p.m. Items for purchase, free, 570 Fallbrook Blvd.
Aging Partners Health and Fitness presentation: “Mental Aerobics” — 1 p.m. Tracie Foreman, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St., Bennet.
“Beauty and the Beast” musical — 8-11 p.m., Friday-Sunday; $13, adults 13 and up; $6, kids 5-12; free, kids under 4. Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Pinewoodbowl.org.
Flyway pollinator fundraiser for 13th Street — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Presentation on native honey and bumblebees, live bee demonstrations, silent auction for gift baskets with bee-themed items and a one-night stay at the Cornhusker Marriott hotel, 5:30 p.m.; Tour of the flyway, proceeds benefiting the flyway, 6:30 p.m., Cornhusker Marriott, 330 S. 13th St.
July Tour de Brew — 4:30-6 p.m. Register at Moran's Liquor Works, 3400 A St., get a raffle ticket, $5 donation; 4:45-6:45 p.m., ride to Cycle Works, 720 N. 27th St., get second raffle ticket; ride to Empyrean Brewing Co., 726 L St., get third raffle ticket; 7-9 p.m., live music; 9 p.m., drawing.
Live music — 10:30 a.m. Katie Logan, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Movie Thursday — 2-4 p.m. Free movie, South Branch Library, 2675 South St.
Play at the Pool — 6:15-7:30 p.m. Families can enjoy a variety of underwater games, free, Woods Park Pool, 33rd and J streets.
Writer's workshop — 10-11 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — Jaden Carlson Band, Head Change, Digisaurus, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Meta Tour: 3 Teeth, Author and Punisher, Gost, 6:30 p.m.
Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Panic Bar — Comedy night: Josiah Johnson, host; Jake Gardner, comedian, 8 p.m., $5.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Dance lessons: week 1 of 6, 7-8:30 p.m., $85.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Denise Howe, 6-9 p.m.
Stransky Park — The Lightning Bugs Band, bring blankets, chairs and snacks, 7 p.m.
Tackroom — Repeat Offenders, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — James Harman, Mike Zito, The Wheel, 6-9 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 4:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:55 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 214.
Councilman James Michael Bowers northeast citizens meeting — 5:30 p.m. Public welcome, Whitehall Mansion, 2320 N. 57th St.