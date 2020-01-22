Calendar 1-23 Thursday

Events
Ballroom dance classes for kids — 5 p.m. Thursdays, ages 6-12 years old, Del Ray Ballroom, 817 R St. Register: Thedelrayballroom.com.
Chez SoDo Thursday night live music series — 7-9:30 p.m. Free; 5-10 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, 440 S. 11th St. artsincorporated.org.
Dance for Life class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Makit Takit craft social night — 6 p.m. Bring your own project to make, socialize with new friends while crafting, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Martha Redbone presents Bonehill: The Concert — 7:30 p.m. Blues and Soul singer, $17.50-$35, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org/1980, more information: UNL Student Affairs, 402-472-5000.
Public is invited to meeting on Wilderness Park bridges — 6:30 p.m. Meetings include two rounds of group discussions, participants are asked to share their priorities, 3131 O St. More information: Parks.lincoln.ne.gov.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Zumba dance class — 5:30 p.m. F Street Community Center, ages 8 and up, accompanied by an adult; ages 13 and up may attend class on their own, free, 1225 F St.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Tech N9ne, King Iso, Krizz Kalico, Strange Music Street Team, 7-11:59 p.m.
Brother’s — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
DelRay Ballroom — Bolero drop-in class, 8 p.m., $5.
Duffy's Tavern — Hosted by High Lucy Nation: Eternal West Coat Killa Beez, 402 Band, DJ Stoney, Ramm the Nonconformist, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $7; also Fetty Fred, 9 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Battle of the Bands: 8:30 p.m.; $10 (day); $15 (event pass).
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Wildwoods Duo, 7 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Artist in Residence: featuring Jenn Duerr and Friends, 7-9 p.m.
Royal Grove — Lil Flip, Stimulus, Lo-Slant, DJ Lucky Luck, BWillz, 8:30 p.m., $20-$40. Tickets: Theroyalgrove.com
Tack Room — Creative Flow & Sound, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Juke Review: Paul Newton, Gunter Voelker, Mike Semrad, 6-9 p.m., $6; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Meetings
Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
Lincoln MPO Technical Committee — 2 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.