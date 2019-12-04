Calendar 12-5 Thursday

Events
An Evening of cello — 7:30 p.m. Performances by student soloists and the Nebraska cello choir, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Author event — 5 p.m. Meet author Sophia Rokhlin, "When Plants Dream," Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St.
Big Band and Grad Jazz Combo — 7:30 p.m. $5 (adults); $3, (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Chez So Do Live in Lincoln series: Jim Williamson Trio — 7-9:30 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase, 440 S. 11th St.
Christmas Palooza — 7:30 p.m. TADA Theatre, Haymarket District, 701 P St. TADAtheatre.info or 402-438-8232.
Cornhusker Marriott annual tree lighting and holiday market — 4-8 p.m. Lighting ceremony, 5 p.m.
Jim Brinkman at the Rococo Theatre — 6:30 p.m. (doors open); 7:30 p.m. (concert); $42.50 (loge); $52.50 (orchestra); $62.50 (dance floor), 140 N. 13th St. Tickets: Rococotheatre.com
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Topic is "Meet Susan B. Anthony," $15 members, $17 nonmembers. Register: 402-472-6265.
Theta Xi Fraternity Xilent Night holiday fundraiser — 9 p.m.-midnight. Enjoy deserts, pies, cookies, treats and hot chocolate, $5, benefiting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1535 R St.
West O Street improvement project open house — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Participants will have the opportunity to study the proposed master plan, Community Action Partnership, 210 O St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — Pub quiz, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Here We Are podcast: Comedians + Psychadelics + A Scientist = Head Talks, 7 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Live music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Mo Java Cafe — An evening of Slam poetry: Nebraska Wesleyan University slam poetry; DeAnn Allison, writer, 6 p.m.
Panic Bar — Lincoln Young Professsionals Group: sip and socialize, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tack Room — Lloyd McCarter, 7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Old Country, 6-9 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Lancaster County Personnel Policy Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Commissioner's Hearing Room.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Frankie" (PG-13), 7:15 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.