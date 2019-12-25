You are the owner of this article.
Calendar 12-26 Thursday
Calendar 12-26 Thursday

Events

Craft social night: Makit Takit  6 p.m. Bring your own project to make, and socialize with new friends while crafting, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com

Live music — 10:30 a.m. Shawn Cole, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St. 

Movies at Mueller Planetarium — 10 a.m., "The Little Star that Could;" 11 a.m., "We Are Stars;" noon, "Super Volcanoes;" 1 p.m., "Big Red Sky Tour," see website for ticket prices, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.

Railyard ice rink — 5-9 p.m. Skate rental is $6 (kids 11 and under); $10 (adults), 350 Canopy Street. 

Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave. 

Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30., Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org

Entertainment

Brother's Bar — DJ Swift, 10 p.m-2 a.m. 

Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.

Duffy's Tavern —  DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Gray's Keg Saloon — Open mic night, 9 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwood's Duo, 7-9 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Boxing Day with the Basils' Sweet, 6-9 p.m., $5; S***hook, 9:30-1 p.m.  

Meetings 

Nebraska Capitol Environs Commission — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Lincoln Municipal Golf Advisory Committee — Noon. 3131 O St. Suite 300.

