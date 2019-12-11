Calendar 12-12 Thursday

Events
Copple Family YMCA Pancakes and pajamas — 5:30-7 p.m. Photo opportunity with Santa, Christmas craft station, reindeer games, activities free (members); drop-in fee (nonmembers), must register at ymcalincoln.org or Copple Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, cost for pancake dinner is $3 (adult member), $10 (family member), $5 (adult nonmember), $20 (family nonmember). 402-327-0037.
Gateway Mall pet photos with Santa — 6-8 p.m. Bring your leashed cats and dogs to Santa's Enchanted Forest located in H&M Court, pets will get a bandanna and treat; visit shoppinggatewaymall.com to see photo package pricing, 6100 O St.
Holiday music performance — 10:30 a.m. Jimmy Mack, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Living Nativity — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Walk up or drive by, monetary donations for the Food Bank accepted, Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 40th Street and Old Cheney Road.
Fire Station No. 15 public open house — 10 a.m. Public is invited to welcome seven new fire engines and tour the station, free, 6601 Pine Lake Road.
Ugly sweater and gingerbread house competition — 7-10 p.m. Ugly sweater contest, free to enter; house competition, $10, including house kit, to enter call 402-904-7161 or visit in person, Schillingbridge Cork & Tap, 575 Fallbrook Blvd.
Writer’s workshop — 10 a.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Leaves Brown, Sleepy Gaucho, Jake Gardner, 8 p.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Crobot, '68, Saints of Lust, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Duffy's Tavern — Wax, Ubi, Strange Music Street Team, Tech N9ne, Ubiquitous, 6 p.m.-2 a.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Holiday Cabaret: Judy Anderson & Friends, 7-9 p.m. $16.83 (includes first glass of wine).
Panic Bar — Comedy night: James Lindsey, 8 -10 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Leo Lonnie Big Band, gold-card members, 5:30 p.m.; general public, 6:30 p.m.
Royal Grove — Bellamy Brothers, Cactus Hill, 8 p.m., $25-$320, etix.com/ticket.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — S***hook, 9:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
Meetings
StarTran Advisory Board — 8 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Council Chambers.
Board of Commissioners staff meeting — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.