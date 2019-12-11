Calendar 12-12 Thursday

Events

Copple Family YMCA Pancakes and pajamas — 5:30-7 p.m. Photo opportunity with Santa, Christmas craft station, reindeer games, activities free (members); drop-in fee (nonmembers), must register at ymcalincoln.org or Copple Family YMCA, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive, cost for pancake dinner is $3 (adult member), $10 (family member), $5 (adult nonmember), $20 (family nonmember). 402-327-0037.

Gateway Mall pet photos with Santa — 6-8 p.m. Bring your leashed cats and dogs to Santa's Enchanted Forest located in H&M Court, pets will get a bandanna and treat; visit shoppinggatewaymall.com to see photo package pricing, 6100 O St.

Holiday music performance — 10:30 a.m. Jimmy Mack, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Living Nativity — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Walk up or drive by, monetary donations for the Food Bank accepted, Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 40th Street and Old Cheney Road.