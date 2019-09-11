Events
Craft fair: Woodlands at Hillcrest Assisted Living and Memory Care — 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Variety of craft items, baked goods and lunch available for purchase, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association, 9421 Gable Pines Road.
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
County-City art gallery: People, Places and Things — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Paint on paper, by Jean Michelle Krejci, north side, 555 S. 10th St.
Fallbrook farmer's market — 4-7 p.m. Items for purchase, free outdoor Yin Yang Yoga, bring a mat, towel, something to drink and bug spray, 600 Fallbrook Blvd. Fallbrook Farmer's market.com and Lincolnyingyangyoga.com.
Glenn Korff School of Music 125th anniversary — 3:30 p.m. celebration; 5:30 p.m. dessert reception; 7:30 p.m. live performance by Amicitia Duo, Diane Barger and Mark Clinton, guest artist Denise Gainey, free, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Johnny Ray Gomez show — 6:30 p.m. $5, show only, Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd. RSVP 402-441-7158.
Live music — 10 a.m. Mike McCracken and Pete Spotted Horse, Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Men's drop-in grief support group — 1:30-3 p.m. Hy-Vee Deli, 7151 Stacy Lane.
Move more Lincoln: Feeling fit class — Noon. Wear comfortable clothing, Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 250 N. 21st St.
Sexuality health and wellness — 7:30 p.m. Speaker Justine Shuey, UNL Student Union auditorium, free, 1400 R St.
Senior health promotion — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic nurses, foot care only, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Serving Hands public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Silver Classic Quarter Horse Show — 8 a.m. Lancaster Event Center, free, 4100 N. 84th St.
The Benefits of Being a Foster Grandparent — 1 p.m. Presentation by Community Action Partnership, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St., Bennet.
Wine, Whiskey and Wishes — 6-9 p.m. Fundraiser for life-changing wishes for kids, $60 (adults), 600 P St. Register: WineWhiskeyWishes.com.
Writer's workshop — 10 a.m. Bring a notebook and something to write with. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
Brother's Bar — T-shirt night: DJ Swift, 9 p.m.-midnight.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Comedy Loft — David Harris, 7:30 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Eight-week Latin dance lessons start, 7-8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Big Business, Laughing Falcon, Gripping, 8 p.m., $15.
Panic Bar — Comedy night: Heather Jones, 8 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Side Track Band, Joyce Durand and Rich Caruso, 5-8 p.m.
Royal Grove — Dubstep, Psy, Trance, Riddim, House, ATLVS, b2b, DR. FRICK, voydblossom, DARKST4R, GLAVA, Akio Mood, 6-9 p.m., $5.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Leo Lonnie Big Band Music, 7-9:30 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Lloyd McCarter, 6-9 p.m.
Tack Room — Doodly Squat, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Union Plaza — A Ferocious Jungle Cat, 5-8 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Red Cities, Domestica, 6-9 p.m., $6.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; David Crosby: Remember my Name (R), 5 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "Fleabag" (NR), 7 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 113.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — 4 p.m. 3131 O St. Suite 300.
Advisory on Transportation: Open house — 5-7 p.m. Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.
Lancaster Board of Commissioners: Hickman — 7 p.m. Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman.