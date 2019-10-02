Events
Chair tai chi — 9:30 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.
Disney on Ice presents "Worlds of Enchantment" — 7 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. Tickets: PinnacleBankArena.com or 402-904-5621.
Dynamic movement class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
"Go Red" for Women — 4-8 p.m. $100, Embassy Suites, 1040 P St. ahalincoln.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20182019LincolnNEGoRedEvent
Homecoming concert — 8 p.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
League of Women Voters: Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. "Separation of Powers," speaker is Jo Potuto, J.D., Richard H. Larson professor in the UNL College of Law, $15 members, $17 non-members, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Lwvne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music: String Quartet Brooklyn Rider and Paul Barnes — 7:30 p.m. Featuring piano quintet No. 1, “Annunciation,” written by Phillip Glass, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: $36 (adults); $18 (youth), LiedCenter.org or 402-472-4747. Music.unl.edu.
Live music — 10:30 a.m. Robert Patton, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Pop-in storytime — 4 p.m. Regular admission, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Safe Home for Seniors presentation — 1 p.m. Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St., Bennet.
Senior health promotion — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. UNMC Health Clinic nurses, Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St.
Serving Hands public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance classes — 1 to 2 p.m., 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Drive.
Writer's workshop — 1-2 p.m. Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — The Burning Hell, Floating Opera, 8 p.m.,$5.
Bourbon Theatre — Adam Hambrick, 8 p.m., $18; $2 (minor fee at the door).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Trivia, 7 p.m.
Capitol View Winery — Rough and Tumble Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-songwriter open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Lve music with DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Trivia, 7:30-10 p.m.
Mo Java — Barbara Schmitz, Emeritus professor of literature and writing; Mark Lowe, blues folk singer-songwriter; Daniel Zebert, poetry; Rhonda Rush, non-fiction and poetry, 6 p.m.
Royal Grove — Darude , 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap — Live music Thursdays, 7-10 p.m.
Tack Room — Lloyd McCarter, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Cass Clayton, 6-9 p.m.; S***hook, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Ash is Purest White" (NR), 7 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" (PG-13), 4:55 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 313 S. 13th St.
Meetings
Board of Commissioners staff — 8:30 a.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Lancaster County Personnel Policy Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Commissioners Hearing Room.
Register
Understanding and coping with depression workshop — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Speaker Nancy Lebow Sherman, MSW. No cost, register: call Nancy Lebow-Sherman, at 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.