Calendar 2-6 Thursday

Events
Ballroom dance classes for kids — 5 p.m. Ages 6-12 years old, Del Ray Ballroom, 817 R St. Register: Thedelrayballroom.com.
Chez SoDo Thursday night live music series: Melody Wranglers — 7-9:30 p.m. Free, food and drinks available for purchase, 440 S. 11th St. Artsincorporated.org.
Dance for Life class — 3:30 p.m. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. 2020 Census in Nebraska, speakers Josie Gatti Schafer and Diane Buchanan, $15 (members); $17 (nonmembers), binding reservations. Register: Email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Live music — 1 p.m. Gayla and Don Becker, Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Makit Takit — 6 p.m. Families, bring own project and socialize while making your craft, bring own food, drink, free, 4720 Prescott Ave. 402-483-4232. Makittakit.com
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and veteran or active military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
Zumba dance class — 5:30 p.m. F Street Community Center, ages 8 and up, accompanied by an adult; ages 13 and up may attend class on their own, free, 1225 F St.
Entertainment
Brother's — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Crescent Moon — Singer-song writer open mic, 7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — DJ Relic, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — The Wildwoods Duo, 7-9 p.m.
Panic Bar — Comedy night: Adam Connie Sr., 8 p.m.
The Royal Grove — DJ Twister, Pi Kapp Glow, Nikki Stebbs, Thred, Wil & Martin, 8 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Bob Marley birthday celebration: 23rd Vibration, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tack Room — Lloyd McCarter, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — The Wondermonds, 6–9 p.m., S***hook, 6-9 p.m.;
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Song of Names" (PG-13), 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13), 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R), 7:15 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R), 9:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Meetings
Lancaster County Personnel Policy Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Meeting, networking activities and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18. Breakfast, $10, Speaker Ellen Lund, "How All Things, Even Hard Things, Can Work for Good," Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.