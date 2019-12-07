Calendar, 12-8 Sunday

Events
Christmas Tree lighting at the state Capitol — 1-5 p.m. Meet in the Rotunda, second floor, 1445 K St. 1:30 p.m. prelude music; 2 p.m. Rev. Christine Dempsey, associate pastor at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, Omaha, invocation; Gov. Pete Ricketts, holiday message; Charlie Brogan, KFOR emcee.
Holiday haircut and coat giveaway: College of Hair Design — noon-5 p.m. Kids ages 5-15 get a free haircut and coat plus accessories, activities and food. Last haircut is at 4 p.m. If you want to donate, you can drop off items at both Oasis Hair Salon locations, 4230 S. 33rd St., Suite 105, and 2709 O St. More information: call KB at 402-318-4340.
Ferguson House holiday tours — 1-5 p.m Tour the 108-year-old Renaissance Revival home, 700 S. 16th St.
Free Community service donation yoga — 1 p.m. Do yoga and donate, benefiting Lincoln Friendship Home and Veteran's Yoga Project, Aceso Total Health, 7160 S. 29th St.
Lincoln Elk's Christmas party: Pinnacle Bank — noon. Hundreds of toys given away, every kid gets a treat bag as they leave; 1 p.m. entertainment; 2 p.m. Santa arrives, free event, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.
Lincoln Symphony’s Orchestra: Deck the Halls — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Guest conductor Lucas Waldin; Chase Dance and Dancing Beyond Limits, Stephanie Chase, director; Lincoln’s handbell choir Bellissimo; Lincoln Suzuki Studios, and LSO’s annual Young Artist Competition winner, Lied Center for the Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Love the Locals — noon-5 p.m. Holiday items made by artists, live music and food trucks, The Bay, 2005 Y St.
SouthPointe Pavilions Santa Station — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit Santa in his house located between Von Maur and Talbots, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30., Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Purchase a ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Winners Circle Tour: Rittz & Dizzy Wright, Ekoh & Whitney Peyton, Ya Boi KT, Underdawgs Music, 6:30 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Panic Bar — Holidaze: interactive holiday guide for music, food, games and entertaining, 5 p.m., $5.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Silas Creek/Hayseed Cowboys, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — wine tasting, 3-5 p.m.; Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge books — live music. 6-7:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 7 p.m.: 9:40 p.m.; "Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:15, 9:20 p.m.; "The Magic Flute" (NR), 1 p.m.; "The Shop around the Corner" (NR), 5 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
