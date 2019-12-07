Calendar, 12-8 Sunday

Events

Christmas Tree lighting at the state Capitol — 1-5 p.m. Meet in the Rotunda, second floor, 1445 K St. 1:30 p.m. prelude music; 2 p.m. Rev. Christine Dempsey, associate pastor at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, Omaha, invocation; Gov. Pete Ricketts, holiday message; Charlie Brogan, KFOR emcee.

Holiday haircut and coat giveaway: College of Hair Design — noon-5 p.m. Kids ages 5-15 get a free haircut and coat plus accessories, activities and food. Last haircut is at 4 p.m. If you want to donate, you can drop off items at both Oasis Hair Salon locations, 4230 S. 33rd St., Suite 105, and 2709 O St. More information: call KB at 402-318-4340.

Ferguson House holiday tours — 1-5 p.m Tour the 108-year-old Renaissance Revival home, 700 S. 16th St.

Free Community service donation yoga — 1 p.m. Do yoga and donate, benefiting Lincoln Friendship Home and Veteran's Yoga Project, Aceso Total Health, 7160 S. 29th St.

Lincoln Elk's Christmas party: Pinnacle Bank — noon. Hundreds of toys given away, every kid gets a treat bag as they leave; 1 p.m. entertainment; 2 p.m. Santa arrives, free event, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.