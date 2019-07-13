Events
Bilingual Kids Storytime — 2-3 p.m. Story in English and a second language, game and crafts, Indigo Bridge, 701 P St.
Car wash fundraiser: Olympus Track True to Form Club "Road to Nationals" — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Help get athletes to the National Junior Olympics, Royal Grove, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Cars at the Stars —11 a.m.-3 p.m. Cars on display, cash bar, raffle, live music with DJ Craig Estudillo, showing of “American Grafitti,” free, Ice Box, 1880 Transformation Drive.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Kids Dream Family movie series: 10 a.m., “Hotel Transylvania 3,” $3, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.
Lincoln Municipal Band — 7 p.m. Tim Anderson, trumpet; Bob Krueger, conductor; bring your own picnic, blankets or lawn chairs, Antelope Park Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield Street.
Lincoln Track Club Nebraska Football road race — 8 a.m. One mile fun run; 5K run, $40, race starts at Memorial Stadium, Register: Lincoln Running Co., 1213 Q St.
Meadowlark Music festival: Grand Finale — 7 p.m., Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Tickets: meadowlarkmusicfestival.org/events/current-tickets
Entertainment
Deer Springs Winery — Sawyer Jay, 2-4 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — The Stone Eye, The Hideous, Sadistic Tones, 7-11 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Sunday Funday: Josh Hoyer, 6 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Lucas Minor, 8 p.m.-Midnight.
Zoo Bar — Jason D. Williams, 5-8 p.m. $20 (advance), $25 (day of show); Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase: Comedian Cliff Cash, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 7 p.m., 9:30; "The Fall of the American Empire" (R), 11:15 a.m., 1:55 p.m., 4:35, 7:15, 9:55; "Hamlet" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Speaker is storyteller Kendra Beeman, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only), RSVP: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.