{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Lincoln Municipal Band — 7 p.m. "Red, White and Blue: Celebrating our Country," Kalvin Schreiner, soloist; Bob Krueger, conductor; Antelope Park Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield streets.

Blue Star museum program — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission for military personnel and families, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Arts.gov/bluestarmuseums, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000. 

Boiler Brewing: Brewery and History tour — 2-4 p.m. $12 and up, tour starts at the Boiler Brewing Company, continuing through the Grand Manse building, 129 N. 10th St. Eventbrite.com.

Brunch on the Square — Noon-3 p.m. Live music including Dr. Zhivago, DJ $pencelove and Johnathan Leach; Chef Muchachos, Nick Maestas; The Mill coffee; Zipline Brewing Co.; $12 Brunch and a Mimosa; $20 Brunch and a carafe of mimosas, Tavern on the Square, 816 P St.

Breslow Center ice skating  — 2:15-4:15 p.m. $6, adults; $5, kids; $3, skate rental, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com, 402-472-2758. 

College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.

Kids Dream Family movie series: “Smallfoot” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream  

One and Done: Lincoln Running Company mile run — 8 a.m. First heat; 10 a.m. Elite heat, 12th and Q streets, More information: Lincolnrun.org

Mounted Shooting State Championship — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th.

"Serving Hands" Public Art project — On display 24 hours. View 39 6-foot-tall fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.   

Entertainment 

1867 — Fundraiser: Paws and Draws, 3 p.m. 

Bodega's Alley — Brothers of Brass, 8-11 p.m.

Grata Bar & Lounge — Sunday Funday: Emily Bass, 6 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — SAS, 7 p.m.

Pla Mor Ballroom — Country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Nathan Dean, Good Night and Bale Band, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Royal Grove — Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Wolves at the Gate, Everbloom, A Summer Better Than Yours, S E K O Y A H, 7 p.m., $20. 

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.

Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy showcase: host Brad Stewart; comedian Nathan Lund, 7-9 p.m.   

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Proposal (NR), 1:15, 5:15, 9:15 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 3:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments