Events
Lincoln Municipal Band — 7 p.m. "Red, White and Blue: Celebrating our Country," Kalvin Schreiner, soloist; Bob Krueger, conductor; Antelope Park Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield streets.
Blue Star museum program — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission for military personnel and families, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Arts.gov/bluestarmuseums, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Boiler Brewing: Brewery and History tour — 2-4 p.m. $12 and up, tour starts at the Boiler Brewing Company, continuing through the Grand Manse building, 129 N. 10th St. Eventbrite.com.
Brunch on the Square — Noon-3 p.m. Live music including Dr. Zhivago, DJ $pencelove and Johnathan Leach; Chef Muchachos, Nick Maestas; The Mill coffee; Zipline Brewing Co.; $12 Brunch and a Mimosa; $20 Brunch and a carafe of mimosas, Tavern on the Square, 816 P St.
Breslow Center ice skating — 2:15-4:15 p.m. $6, adults; $5, kids; $3, skate rental, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com, 402-472-2758.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “Smallfoot” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.
One and Done: Lincoln Running Company mile run — 8 a.m. First heat; 10 a.m. Elite heat, 12th and Q streets, More information: Lincolnrun.org.
Mounted Shooting State Championship — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — On display 24 hours. View 39 6-foot-tall fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Entertainment
1867 — Fundraiser: Paws and Draws, 3 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Brothers of Brass, 8-11 p.m.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Sunday Funday: Emily Bass, 6 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — SAS, 7 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Nathan Dean, Good Night and Bale Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Wolves at the Gate, Everbloom, A Summer Better Than Yours, S E K O Y A H, 7 p.m., $20.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy showcase: host Brad Stewart; comedian Nathan Lund, 7-9 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Souvenir" (R), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "The Proposal (NR), 1:15, 5:15, 9:15 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 3:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.