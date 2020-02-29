Calendar, 3-1 Sunday

LINPEX Stamp Show 2020 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Stamp dealers, U.S. Postal Service booth, Boy Scout merit badge support, free, Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. More information: questions@lincolnstampclub.org.

Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. Free, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.

"Super Volcanoes" and "We are Stars" — 2 p.m. "We are Stars"; 3 p.m. "Super Volcanoes", Mueller Planetarium, call 402-472-2637 in advance or visit front desk for tickets, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Table tennis — 5-9 p.m. First visit is free, $3 adults and kids, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont.

Volunteer Tax Preparation — 1-3 p.m. By appointment only, go to: vita.unl.edu/signup/ to schedule an appointment, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — Paws and Draws fundraiser, 3 p.m.