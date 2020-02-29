Calendar, 3-1 Sunday

Events
AARP Tax Aide for seniors — 1-5 p.m. Walk-in, all ages welcome, free, Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
Barry Douglas concert — 4 p.m. International pianist and Gold Medal winner of the Tchaikovsky International competition, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Great Plains Game festival — 8 a.m.-6 p.m. 1,000 board games, vendors, hands-on activities, concessions, $15 (adults); free (youth), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Nebraska Brass: Invitation to the Dance — 3 p.m. featuring music representing over 500 years of dancing, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. Artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
Kids Dream film "Abominable" — 10 a.m. $3, movie; get free tickets at an American Family Insurance Agency or AmFam.com/KidsDream. Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
LEGO Sunday — 2-4 p.m. Families can create LEGO masterpieces, free, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.
LINPEX Stamp Show 2020 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Stamp dealers, U.S. Postal Service booth, Boy Scout merit badge support, free, Country Inn & Suites, 5353 N. 27th St. More information: questions@lincolnstampclub.org.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. Free, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
"Super Volcanoes" and "We are Stars" — 2 p.m. "We are Stars"; 3 p.m. "Super Volcanoes", Mueller Planetarium, call 402-472-2637 in advance or visit front desk for tickets, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Table tennis — 5-9 p.m. First visit is free, $3 adults and kids, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont.
Volunteer Tax Preparation — 1-3 p.m. By appointment only, go to: vita.unl.edu/signup/ to schedule an appointment, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Paws and Draws fundraiser, 3 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Service industry Sundays; bring any item showing you are in the industry, get 50% off, noon-8 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie JaLynn, Hayseed Cowboys, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Storm Cellar — Mobiüs, Past Casual, 8-10 p.m., $5.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy: Brandt Tobler, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Corpus Christi" (NR) 11:45 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "I Was at Home But" (R): 7:15, 9:30 p.m.; "Agrippina" (NR) 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
