Events
Holiday Harvest Farmer's Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local breads, wines, cheese, meats, pecans and more, live music, Park Centers Banquet Hall, 2608 Park Blvd.
Read to a Healing Heart Therapy Dog — 2-3:30 p.m. Email Heather at arnold.heather4@gmail.com to register to read to Nanook, South Branch, 2675 South St.; 3-5 p.m. Email Ellie at elliephillips11@gmail.com to read to Daisy, Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.; 4-5:30 p.m. Drop-in session to read to Eleanor, Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave.
"Sing from the Heart" concert for HopeSpoke — 3 p.m. Featuring the First Presbyterian Choir and storyteller Pippa White, ice cream social following concert, $5 (adults); free (12 and under), First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org.
"The Gambler's Son" opera — 3 p.m. $20 (adults); $10 (students with ID and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: Lied Center box office, 402-472-4747 or Liedcenter.org/2088/2089. Music.unl.edu.
Turkey Shootout Pickleball Tournament — 8 a.m. $35 registration, Genesis Health Club, 5300 Old Cheney Road. Register: Pickleballtournaments.com
Winter holiday open house — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for purchase, benefiting animal charities and rescues in Nebraska, Cause for Paws, 2445 S. 48th St.
48th Street Fall Cabaret — 2 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan Studio Theatre, 2710 N. 48th St. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — "Mario Kart" tournament: $5 buy-in, 3-7 p.m.
Code Beer — "Friends" trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Gene Davis, 2-4 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Live music series, 4-7 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Outlaw Road, Lucas Minor, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — Nile, 7 p.m., $22.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.