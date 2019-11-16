{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Holiday Harvest Farmer's Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shop local breads, wines, cheese, meats, pecans and more, live music, Park Centers Banquet Hall, 2608 Park Blvd. 

Read to a Healing Heart Therapy Dog — 2-3:30 p.m. Email Heather at arnold.heather4@gmail.com to register to read to Nanook, South Branch, 2675 South St.; 3-5 p.m. Email Ellie at elliephillips11@gmail.com to read to Daisy, Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.; 4-5:30 p.m. Drop-in session to read to Eleanor, Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Ave.

"Sing from the Heart" concert for HopeSpoke — 3 p.m. Featuring the First Presbyterian Choir and storyteller Pippa White, ice cream social following concert, $5 (adults); free (12 and under), First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org

"The Gambler's Son" opera — 3 p.m. $20 (adults); $10 (students with ID and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Tickets: Lied Center box office, 402-472-4747 or Liedcenter.org/2088/2089. Music.unl.edu.

Turkey Shootout Pickleball Tournament — 8 a.m. $35 registration, Genesis Health Club, 5300 Old Cheney Road. Register: Pickleballtournaments.com 

Winter holiday open house  10 a.m.-5 p.m. Items for purchase, benefiting animal charities and rescues in Nebraska, Cause for Paws, 2445 S. 48th St. 

48th Street Fall Cabaret — 2 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan Studio Theatre, 2710 N. 48th St. Tickets: Nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — "Mario Kart" tournament: $5 buy-in, 3-7 p.m. 

Code Beer — "Friends" trivia, 7-9 p.m.

Deer Springs Winery — Gene Davis, 2-4 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Live music series, 4-7 p.m. 

Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — Outlaw Road, Lucas Minor, 8 p.m.-midnight.

Royal Grove — Nile, 7 p.m., $22.

Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.

Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.  

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

