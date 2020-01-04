Calendar 1-5 Sunday

Events
Christmas bird count: Chet Ager Nature Center — noon-3 p.m. Free, register: Jason at jstsauver@audubon.org or call 402- 797-2301, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Family crafts — 1-4 p.m. Free craft activity with purchase, Cosmic Eye Brewing, 6800 P St.
Llama Llama visits Eiseley Library — 1 p.m. Meet the character Llama Llama, free, 1530 Superior St.
LEGO Bricks play day at Eiseley Library — 2-4 p.m. Free, 1530 Superior St.
"Super Volcanoes": Mueller Planetarium — 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk, up until 10 minutes before showtime, or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Shootout at Salt Creek: Nebraska Game & Parks event — 8:15 a.m.-noon. Indoor cowboy competition using Old West-style pistols, rifles, and shotguns to complete course, $15 (adults); $10 (kids, must be accompanied by an adult), 4703 N. 44th St. More information: facebook.com/events or 402-471-6141.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Paws and Draws fundraiser: bring your dog, and meet dogs up for adoption, 3 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Phresh: A Tribute to Phish, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $10.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Sheila Greenland, Lucas Minor, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase: Reena Calm, 8-10 p.m., $10.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in politics, challenges and opportunity," cost is $15 (members), $17 (non-members). Register: email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $10, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
