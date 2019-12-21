Calendar 12-22 Sunday

Events
"Frozen Jr." — 2 p.m. $15, Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
Santa Meet and Greet — 1-3 p.m. Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
SouthPointe Pavilions Santa Station — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit Santa in his house located between Von Maur and Talbot's, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, through Dec. 30, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Purchase a ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Entertainment
Duffy's Tavern — Latino Lives benefit show, 6:30-11 p.m.
Happy Raven — Writer's night, 7 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Holiday music series: Josh Hoyer, 2-5 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Lucas Minor, Prairie Creek, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in politics, challenges and opportunity," cost is $15 (members), $17 (non-members). Register: email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $8, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
