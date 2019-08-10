{{featured_button_text}}

College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.

Crossroads Music Festival final concert: "Northern Lights" — 7 p.m. $20, featuring Marie Sonderskov on flute and piccolo, Erik Higgins on bass, and Coro di Flauti flute choir, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. 

Kids Dream Family movie series: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, free tickets from participating American Family Insurance agents, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand, 1101 P St. www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.

Lincoln Municipal Band concert series: Music from Around the World — 7 p.m. "Travel With Us," featuring trumpet soloist Dean Haist and conductor Bob Krueger. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair, Antelope Park Band shell, Garfield Avenue and Memorial Drive.

Near South Ice Cream Social and Park Dedication — 1-3 p.m. Walk, bike or drive to the celebration, 19th and A streets.

"Serving Hands" traveling small-scale models — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Through Aug. 21, Reading Room, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.

Entertainment  

1867 Bar — Foreign Suns, 7-10 p.m.

Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m. 

Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Casey Rossiter, 4-7 p.m.

Tavern on the Square — Brunch on the Square event: DJ Kevy Cav, Charles Ludwig, Dr. Zhivago, Spencer Munson, DJ Spencelove, Chef Dish, Rachel McGill, Noon-3 p.m.

Zoo Bar — Wine tasting, 2-4 p.m.; Zoofest volunteer party, 4-7 p.m.; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.   

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center —"Maiden" (PG), 12:45 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "The Chambermaid" (NR), 12:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Wild Rose" (R), 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

