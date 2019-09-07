Events
38th annual Havelock All Makes Auto and Truck Show — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. View 250 cars, free, 6332 Havelock Ave.
Bilingual children's storytime — 2-3 p.m. Enjoy stories read in English and a second language, sing songs, play games and complete craft projects, Indigo Bridge Books, free, 701 P St.
Buffalo Run: Pioneers Park — Five-mile run, see website to register: lincolnrun.org, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Capital City Oktoberfest: Gateway Mall — Noon-8 p.m. $10 (day of), enjoy German-style beers, ales and ciders, live music with Less Talk More Polka and Bolzen Beer Band, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series at Marcus Grand Theater "Moana" — 10 a.m.; 12:25 p.m.; 2:50 p.m.: 5:15 p.m., $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St.
Grandparents Day at the Zoo — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. One free admission for grandpa and grandma all day, grandparents must be accompanied by a grandchild to get free admission, sponsored by Complete Hearing, 1222 S. 27th St. or 402-475-6741.
Midwest Regional Cowboy Dressage Finals — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Sensory Sunday: Morrill Hall — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Enjoy music, movement and stories in Elephant Hall, designated take-a-break spaces will be available on the second and third floors, pre-registration is suggested but not required, free, 645 N. 14th St.
Serving Hands public art project — View 39 6-foot fiberglass hand sculptures, maps available at Lincoln Station Visitors Center, 201 N. Seventh St., and at UNL Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Steely Dan in concert — 7 p.m. Pinewood Bowl, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Entertainment
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — On the deck music series: Andy Miller, 2-5 p.m., food and beverages available for purchase, free event.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. —Live music series, Josh Hoyer, 4-7 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Lucas Minor, Borderline, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "After the Wedding" (PG-13), 12:15 p.m., 2:35 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "David Crosby: Remember My Name" (R), 12:50 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:10 p.m.; "On Her Shoulders" (NR), 3 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
1:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 18. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. 11:30 a.m. lunch; 11:55 a.m.-1 p.m. Networking activities and meeting, $16 (lunch and meeting); $10 (meeting only). Register: wisblincoln.ning.com.