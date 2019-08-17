Events
ARC of Lincoln annual membership picnic — 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All current members, and new members who sign up, will get a free meal, $5 (single membership); $20 (family membership), Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Register: Advocacypartnership.org or 402-421-8866.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Dog Splash — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pool party for dogs, 300 spots available, $10 (dog, 2 adults and 1 kid), kids must be age 8 or younger, Star City Shores Aquatic Center, 4375 S. 33rd St. RSVP 402-441-7847, press 4.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “The Angry Bird Movie 2” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, free tickets from participating American Family Insurance agents, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand, 1101 P St.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. Rev. Evan Coleman speaker, philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Entertainment
1867 — Geese, Monsters, Beasts, 7-11:30 p.m., $5 (all ages), $2 (minor fee).
Antelope Bandshell — Veteran's Tribute: "For Those Who Served," Offutt Brass / Lincoln Municipal Band, 7 p.m., free.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Ben Grillet, 4-7 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — The Killigans, Black Swift, Good Saint Nathanael, 7 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Goodnight and Bale, City Limits, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Rococo Theatre — Musical showdown: Beatles vs. Elvis, 7 p.m., $65 (orchestra); $55 (loge); $45 (balcony); special pricing (groups of 10+), tickets: rococotheatre.com
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase: Shanna Christmas, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center —"Maiden" (PG), 12:45 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love" (R), 12:30 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.