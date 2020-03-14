Calendar, 3-15 Sunday

Events
March Quarter Horse Show — 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Free admission and parking, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. 1941 N. 68th St., UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
"Super Volcanoes" and "We are Stars" — 2 p.m. "We are Stars," 3 p.m. "Super Volcanoes," Mueller Planetarium, 402-472-2637 in advance or visit front desk for tickets, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Sesostris Shrine Circus — 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., tickets $20 (VIP adults 13 and older); $10 (VIP kids 12 and under); $15 (reserved adult 13 and older); $5 (reserved kids 12 and under); kids 2 and under free, get coupons from Dietze Music, American National Bank, Hy-Vee and U-Stop. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Entertainment
Pla Mor Ballroom — Country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Goodnight & Bale, Craig Estudillo.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Traitor" (R) 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.; "Wendy" (PG-13) 12:05 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; 313 N. 13th St.
