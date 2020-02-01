Calendar 2-2 Sunday

Events
Book talk: "24th & Glory, the Intersection of Civil Rights and Omaha's Greatest Generation of Athletes" — 2 p.m. Dirk Chatelain, free, third floor, Heritage Room, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Boat, Sport and Travel show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $10 (adults); $5 (kids 5-12); free (kids 4 and under), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Cattle Dog Trials — 7 a.m.-4 p.m., free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Make and take a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
LEGO Brick Sundays — 2-4 p.m. Families are invited to play and build with LEGOs, free, Eiseley Library, 1530 Superior St.
Prom fashion show — 1:30 p.m. Swag bag for first 100 guests, live DJ, prizes, free, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St.
"The Importance of Being Earnest" — 2 p.m. $15 (students); $25 (adults), Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-489-7529.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
You have free articles remaining.
"Super Volcanoes" at Mueller Planetarium — 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk or by calling 402-472-2637 in advance, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Table tennis — 5-9 p.m. Families are invited, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont.
Wild Learning film — 1-3 p.m. Documentary about how some schools are using unconventional teaching methods; designed for all ages to enjoy, free, snacks provided, Lincoln High School Media Center, 2229 J St.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Paws and Draws, 3 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Prairie Creek, Craig Estudillo, 8 p.m.-midnight
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music, 6-7:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Song of Names" (PG-13), 11:45 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Animation (PG-13), 5 p.m.; Oscar Shorts Live Action (R), 7:15 p.m., Oscar Shorts Documentary A (R), 9:30 p.m.; Porgy and Bess (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.