Calendar 2-2 Sunday

Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Super Volcanoes" at Mueller Planetarium — 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk or by calling 402-472-2637 in advance, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.

Table tennis — 5-9 p.m. Families are invited, first visit is free, $3 adults and kids, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont.

Wild Learning film — 1-3 p.m. Documentary about how some schools are using unconventional teaching methods; designed for all ages to enjoy, free, snacks provided, Lincoln High School Media Center, 2229 J St.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — Paws and Draws, 3 p.m.

Pla Mor Ballroom — Prairie Creek, Craig Estudillo, 8 p.m.-midnight