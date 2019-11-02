{{featured_button_text}}

Events

"An atheist and two pastors walk into a bar"— 6:30 p.m. Live music with Wildwoods Band, food and drinks available for purchase; 7 p.m. program starts with Clay Naff, Patrick Messer and Jim Keck delivering a dialogue, Brewsky's, lower level, 201 N. Eighth St. 

Concerto: Graduate Solo Competition — 6-9 p.m. Finalists from the Glenn Korff School of Music compete for opportunity to perform as soloists with the UNL Symphony Orchestra or the UNL Wind Ensemble, free, Westbrook Music Building, 1104 R St.

Day of the Dead event: Bennett Martin Library / Nebraska History Museum / Bourbon Theatre — 1-8:30 p.m. More information: Downtownlincoln.org.  

Dinosaurs at Dusk Origins of Flight — 2 p.m. $5/adults; $4/kids 4-18; $3/museum adult member; $2/museum kid member, Mueller Planetarium at Morrill Hall, Planetariumatunl.edu or 402-472-2641.

Engineering Carnival: UNL City Campus — 1-4 p.m. Activities for grades 2-8, $1 per activity, including design a bridge, create a prosthetic, launch a rocket, survive an earthquake, Union Ballroom, second floor, 1400 R St. 

Fall Fling Flea Market, Antique and Junk Festival — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Good Life Halfsy — Half-marathon road race, 8:25 a.m. wheelchair race start, 8:30 a.m. runners start, Seacrest Field, 7400 A St.; 9:30 a.m.–1 p.m. finish line festival; 11 a.m. award ceremonies, Railyard, Seventh and Canopy streets. 

Holiday craft and vendor fair — Noon-4 p.m. Lincoln Firefighter's Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane.

Lincoln Organ Showcase: Bruce Stevens — 3 p.m., $20/adults; $15/seniors; free/kids 18 and under, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4142 N. 61st St. 

Nebraska reptile and exotic animal show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $8/age 11 and up; $3/kids age 5-10; free/kids 4 and under, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble: Chez SoDo — 3 p.m. Cash bar, food and desserts by chef Sean Carmichael available for purchase, donations accepted, 440 S. 11th St. 

Entertainment

Duffy's Tavern — When Particles Collide, 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m. 

Pla Mor Ballroom — Dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Steel City / Prairie Creek, 8 p.m.-midnight. 

Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Greener Grass" (NR), 1 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Where’s My Roy Cohn?" (PG-13), 12:30 p.m., 2:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

Register

League of Women Voters — Noon. Thursday. "Income Inequality," speaker is Jerry Petr, professor emeritus UNL College of Business, $15 members; $17 nonmembers, register: 402-472-6265. 

Tags

