Events
Bilingual children's storytime — 2 p.m. Stories in English and a second language, songs, games and craft projects, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Disney On Ice: World’s of Enchantment — 1 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. PinnacleBankArena.com.
Fall Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. City-wide, see hbal.org for listing of homes, search: Parade of Homes.
Greater Lincoln Obedience Dog Club Agility Trials — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, free event and parking, 4100 N. 84th St.
Husker Valley Cluster Dog Show — 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
James Arthur Vineyards — 1 p.m. Haunted hayride, steak fry, wine, story telling, live music with Chris Sayre, $45, Tickets: Jamesarthurvineyards.com
Kids Craft at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Halloween-themed craft and family activities, free event, food items for purchase, 6800 P St.
Lincoln Artists' Guild new location at the Lux Center for the Arts — Through Oct. 27, multiple artists, art work in a variety of mediums, (second floor), 2601 N. 48th St.
MADD: Walk and 5k run — 2:30-5 p.m. Holmes Park, 70th Street and Normal Blvd. Register: Walklikemadd.org
Sorensen lecture series — 7 p.m. Speakers Dr. Donald Wilhite and Professor Clint Rowe discuss "The Intersectionality of Climate Change," free, open to the public, child care available, Unitarian Church of Lincoln, 6300 A St.
Symphony Orchestra — 3 p.m. Performances include Dukas: Fanfare for La Peri; University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s Greg Simon: Promise Me You Won’t Believe A Single Word in a World Premiere; Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 3, with GKSOM’s Alan Mattingly, horn; and Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 in E minor, free, Kimball Music Hall, 1113 R St.
Wagon rides at Pioneers Park — Through Oct. 27. 30-minute ride through the prairie, advance ticket purchase suggested, after the ride hot cocoa or lemonade by the campfire, Pioneers Park Nature Center, call for rates, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Parks.Lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-7895.
Walk for Freedom Against Sex Trafficking — 1 p.m. Take photos, eat Valentino's pizza, $20 (registration), $15 (students), begin walk at Broyhill Fountain, UNL campus, 14th and R streets, walk to the state Capitol at 1445 K St. Register: Ivegotaname.org search:events
Wedding Fling Show — Noon-4 p.m. Wedding items for purchase, free, Firefighters Reception Hall, 241 Victory Lane.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Bryce Dicus, The Mercenaries, Jake Marlin, 8-11 p.m.
Bodega's Alley — Feed The Dog, Hammersaw, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Shawn James, 8-11 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 5-7:30 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. —Live music series, 4-7 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Lucas Minor Band, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash, 5-8 p.m., $10 (advance); $12 (day of show); Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Tigers are Not Afraid" (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Understanding and coping with depression workshop — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, Speaker Nancy Lebow Sherman, MSW, register: 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.