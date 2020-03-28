Calendar, 3-29 Sunday

Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Limited seating because of social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Lincoln City Libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff members. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities, and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
Livestream Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper and a zoo animal, and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.
Nearby
Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Stay in your car to experience a drive-thru safari, through April 30. Several areas are not accessible to guests on foot, including the hiking trails; $6 (adults 12 and up); $4 (kids 3-11); $5 (65 and over); free (kids 2 and under); military discounts available, free to Henry Doorly Zoo members. 16406 N. 292nd St., Ashland, wildlifesafaripark.com.
Announcement
Lincoln Public Schools grab-and-go meals — 11 a.m.-noon. Mondays. Meals will be distributed weekly at 12 sites, starting Monday. Kids 18 and under are eligible for five breakfast and five lunch meals. Maps of each drive-thru location at lps.org (type the word food in the search field.)
