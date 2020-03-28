Calendar, 3-29 Sunday

Events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Limited seating because of social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.

Lincoln City Libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff members. Lincolnlibraries.org.

Livestream events

Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities, and experiments to keep busy, new themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Livestream Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper and a zoo animal, and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

Nearby