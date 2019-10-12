{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Alzheimer's Association walk — 10 a.m. registration, walk begins at noon, Antelope Park, Capitol Parkway and A streets. Alz.org/walk

Big Red Singers and Guests Exhibition — 7:30 p.m. Concert featuring guest high school choirs, $5 (adults); $3 (students and seniors), Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.  

Bilingual children's storytime — 2 p.m., Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. 

Brunch on the Square — Noon-3 p.m., chef Hannah Dove, music from DJ DeWayne, DJ Spencelove and Dr Zhivago, $12, $10, Tavern on the Square, 816 P St.

College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 4801 Prescott Ave.

Crop Walk — 1 p.m. registration, walk begins at 1:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St. 

James Arthur Vineyards: Haunted hay ride — 6 p.m. Steak fry dinner, wine, storytelling, live music with Chris Sayre, $45.

Kevin Hanrahan and Ellen Rissinger recital — 3 p.m., “On Love and Lost Contentment,” free, Kimball Music Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra: Madcap Puppet Show — 1 p.m. activities include face painting, instrument petting zoo and crafts, 2 p.m. show, $10 (adults), $5 (7 and under), $50 (family pass), O’Donnell Auditorium, 50th Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: Lincolnsymphony.com, 402-476-2211. 

The Texas Tenors — 4 p.m., $28 (adults); $14 (students), Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-372-4747.

Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m., listing of homes at hbal.org (search: Parade of Homes).

Read to a dog at the library — 2-3:30 p.m., South Branch, 2675 South St., register at arnold.heather4@gmail.com or Lincolnlibraries.org; 3-5 p.m., Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St., register at elliephillips11@gmail.com

Seussical Jr. — 2 p.m. and 6 p.m shows, $10 (adults), $6 (youth), 1233 Libra Drive. YAAL.org 

Entertainment

1867 Bar  Twin Beds, Tame Suns, Grever, Yoga For Cats, 8 p.m. 

Bourbon Theatre — Buku, Digital Ethos, 8 p.m. $22-$25.

Duffy's Tavern — Tremulant Showcase: Daniel Christian, Said Mantics, Luna River, 8 p.m., $5.

Capitol View Winery — Josh Hoyer, 3-5 p.m. 

Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.  

Pla Mor Ballroom — Darryl Perry, Lucas Minor, 8 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, Kristen Toomey, 8-10 p.m., $10. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Loro" (NR), 1:30 p.m., 8:10 p.m.; "Raise Hell: The Life & Times of Molly Ivins" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Turandot (NR), 1 p.m.; "Dreaming of a Vetter World" (NR), 4:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Register 

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 1:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tutors are needed for English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing literacy skills. Register: Lincolnliteracy.org, jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.  

Nebraska Wildlife Federation Fall Gala — 5-9 p.m. Thursday. Social hour, appetizers, dinner, auction, $45, Parker's Smokehouse, Ashland. Tickets: 402-477-1008 or Nebraskawildlife@windstream.net.   

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

