Calendar, 2-16 Sunday

Events
AARP Tax Aide for seniors — 1-5 p.m. Walk-in, all ages welcome, free, Gere Library,
2400 S. 56th St.
Barrel races — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Bike show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $13 (adults); free (kids 12 and under), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Book talk: "Caril Ann Fugate — Accomplice or Hostage?" — 4:30 p.m. Free, Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St.
Disney’s “Pocahontas” — $6, call 402-323-6721 for showtimes, Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com.
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Make and take a craft project, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
H2O Today — 12:30-4:30 p.m. New exhibit highlighting role of water globally and locally, interactive stations, general admission, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu
Gateway in Motion — 1:30 p.m. Free dance class for kids, 6100 O St.
LEGO Brick Sundays — 2-4 p.m. Families can play and build with LEGOs, free, Eiseley Library, 1530 Superior St.
Lincoln Area Railway Historical Society Train Show — 10-4 p.m. $7 (adults); free (kids 12 and under), bring a can of food, get $1 off admission, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. Free, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
"Super Volcanoes" and "We are Stars" at Mueller Planetarium — 2 p.m. "We are Stars," 3 p.m. "Super Volcanoes"; Tickets may be purchased at the front desk or by calling 402-472-2637 in advance, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Table tennis — 5-9 p.m. First visit is free, $3 adults and kids, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance — 1-3 p.m. Free community tax preparation for 2019 federal and Nebraska state returns, by appointment only, Bennet Martin Library,
136 S. 14th St. Register: vita.unl.edu/signup.
Entertainment
Bourbon Theatre — Cody Canada and Departed, 7 p.m.
Capital Cigar Lounge — Open chess tournament, 2-6 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Steel City Band and Mckenzie Jalynn Band, 8 p.m.-midnight
Royal Grove — Blac Youngsta, 8 p.m., $30-$320.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Standup Comedy, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 2:25 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "Earth" (NR) noon, 9:35 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
