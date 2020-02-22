Calendar, 2-23 Sunday

Events
AARP Tax Aide for seniors — 1-5 p.m. Walk-in, all ages welcome, free, Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
I Love My Dog Expo — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Benefiting Domesti-PUPS, $10 (adults); free (kids under 10 and dogs), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Kids Dream film "Playmobil" — 10 a.m. $3, movie; get free tickets at an American Family Insurance Agency or AmFam.com/KidsDream. Lincoln Grand Theater, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com or 402-323-6721.
LEGO Sunday — 2-4 p.m. Families can create LEGO masterpieces, free, Walt Branch Library. 6701 S. 14th St.
Lincoln Parkinson's support group — 2 p.m. Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. Free, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
"Super Volcanoes" and "We are Stars" — 2 p.m. "We are Stars," 3 p.m. "Super Volcanoes"; Mueller Planetarium, tickets may be purchased at the front desk or by calling 402-472-2637 in advance, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Table tennis — 5-9 p.m. First visit is free, $3 adults and kids, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont.
The Composer is Dead — 2 p.m. Show; 1 p.m. Crafts, face painting, instrument petting zoo, $10 (adults); $5 (kids), NWU O'Donnell Auditorium, 50th Street and Huntington Avenue. Lincolnsymphony.com or 402-476-2211.
Volunteer Income Tax Preparation — 1-3 p.m. Register at vita.unl.edu/signup, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.
— 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Family shopping extravaganza with 225 unique vendors, $4 (adults); free (kids 12 and under), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Entertainment
Bodega's Alley — Steady Flow, 8-11 p.m., tickets: eventbrite.com.
Bourbon Theatre — Casey Donahew; Jackson Michelson, 8 p.m.
Del Ray Ballroom — Dance extravaganza, 2-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Caroline Koen, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Steel City, Mckenzie JaLynn, 8 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole & Drunk Monkey, 4:30-8 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Comedy Showcase: Nick Allen, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R) 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Clemency" (R) 2:30 p.m., 7:10 p.m.; "What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael" (NR) 12:10 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Cyrano de Bergerac" (NR) 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
