Events
Air Power History Tour: Commemorative Air Force — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Purchase rides and tour aircraft, $15 (adults), $10 (kids 10-17), free (kids 9 and under), Silverhawk Aviation, 1751 W. Kearney Ave. To book tours: Airpowersquadron.org/lincoln-nebraska.
Alebrije class: South of Downtown Community Development — 2 p.m. Create a mythical creature from Mexican folklore; 3 p.m. Spanish-speaking class, all ages, materials provided, free, 1247 S. 11th St.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “The Grinch” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, free tickets from participating American Family Insurance agents, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand, 1101 P St. www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.
Lincoln Municipal Band Antelope Park concert series: Good Ol' Days — 7 p.m. Featuring favorite songs from the past, trumpet soloist Louie Eckardt and conductor Tony Falcone. Bring your own picnic, blanket and lawn chair, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive.
Special Olympics: Fall Games — Citywide, including Mahoney Softball Complex, Speedway Village, Woods Tennis Center and Mahoney Golf Course, Information: sone.org.
Nearby
Wilber Czech Days — 2 p.m. Grand Parade, Legion Hall, 1000 School St., Wilber. See a complete listing of events at Nebraskaczechsofwilber.com.
Entertainment
Capitol View Winery — Dulcet Duet, 3-5 p.m.
Deer Springs Winery — Deliberate Kin, 2-4 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Time Keeper, Autumn Paradox, Silence is Madness, Sins of Man, 6 p.m.-midnight.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Dustin Prinz, 4 p.m.; The Rolling Green Room: Comedy Road Show, 7-9 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jalynn, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — Awake at Last, The Funeral Portrait, Palisades, 6 p.m., $20-$160.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Hurricane Ruth, Scott Holt, 5-8 p.m.,$8; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco (R), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; Wild Rose (R), 12:45 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 5:05 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.