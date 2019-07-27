{{featured_button_text}}

Events

College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.

Kids Dream Family movie series: “Wonder Park” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, free tickets from participating American Family Insurance agents, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand, 1101 P St. www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.   

Lincoln Municipal Band Antelope Park concert series: Movie Magic from the Big Screen — 7 p.m. Bring your own blanket and lawn chair, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at A Street and Memorial Drive. 

South Street Dairy Queen parking lot party — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Face painting, free hot dogs and chips, while they last, bounce house, giveaways, $1 root beer floats, 3835 South St. 

Tenacious D — 7:45 p.m. Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, 3201 Coddington Ave. Tickets: tickemaster.com.

Wedding Show — Noon-4 p.m. Fashion show, vendors, prizes, food and beverage samples, $5 (adults), free (kids 10 and under), Embassy Suites Hotel, 1040 P St. 

Entertainment  

Comedy Loft — Sunday night Spotlight: David Kousgaard and Mark Sibbitt, 7 p.m., $5.

Grata Bar & Lounge — Monte Peck, 6-9 p.m. 

Indigo Bridge Books — live music Sunday: Irish music, Out of the House Band, 6-7:30 p.m.

Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole and Drunk Monkey, 5:30-9 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Scott H Biram, $15, 5-8 p.m., tickets: ETIX.com and the Zoo bar; Zoolarious stand-up comedy: Jacob Erdman and Bridget Callahan, 8-10 p.m. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30, 7, 9:30; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 5:15 p.m., 9:15; "Rafiki" (NR), 7:15 p.m.; "The Lehman Trilogy" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Register

Lincoln Survivor and Thriver luncheon — 11 a.m. Aug. 3. Event for survivors of breast cancer and those living with metastatic breast cancer. Survivors and Thrivers are free, guests $15, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Information: Angie at 402-502-2979 or Angela.phillips@komengreatplains.org.

Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Speaker is storyteller Kendra Beeman, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only), RSVP: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

City editor

City editor for the Lincoln Journal Star.

Newsroom clerk

Newsroom clerk at the Journal Star.

Load comments