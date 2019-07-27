Events
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “Wonder Park” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, free tickets from participating American Family Insurance agents, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Lincoln Grand, 1101 P St. www.AmFam.com/KidsDream.
Lincoln Municipal Band Antelope Park concert series: Movie Magic from the Big Screen — 7 p.m. Bring your own blanket and lawn chair, Antelope Park Bandshell, Garfield Street and Memorial Drive, enter at A Street and Memorial Drive.
South Street Dairy Queen parking lot party — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Face painting, free hot dogs and chips, while they last, bounce house, giveaways, $1 root beer floats, 3835 South St.
Tenacious D — 7:45 p.m. Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, 3201 Coddington Ave. Tickets: tickemaster.com.
Wedding Show — Noon-4 p.m. Fashion show, vendors, prizes, food and beverage samples, $5 (adults), free (kids 10 and under), Embassy Suites Hotel, 1040 P St.
Entertainment
Comedy Loft — Sunday night Spotlight: David Kousgaard and Mark Sibbitt, 7 p.m., $5.
Grata Bar & Lounge — Monte Peck, 6-9 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — live music Sunday: Irish music, Out of the House Band, 6-7:30 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole and Drunk Monkey, 5:30-9 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Scott H Biram, $15, 5-8 p.m., tickets: ETIX.com and the Zoo bar; Zoolarious stand-up comedy: Jacob Erdman and Bridget Callahan, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" (R), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30, 7, 9:30; "Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13), 5:15 p.m., 9:15; "Rafiki" (NR), 7:15 p.m.; "The Lehman Trilogy" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Lincoln Survivor and Thriver luncheon — 11 a.m. Aug. 3. Event for survivors of breast cancer and those living with metastatic breast cancer. Survivors and Thrivers are free, guests $15, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Information: Angie at 402-502-2979 or Angela.phillips@komengreatplains.org.
Women in Sales and Business monthly meeting — 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14. Speaker is storyteller Kendra Beeman, 4111 Pioneers Blvd. $16 (lunch and program); $10 (meeting only), RSVP: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.