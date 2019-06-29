Events
Abendmusik: Red, White and Brass concert — 4-5:30 p.m. Featuring The Plymouth Brass, $20 (adults); $15 (seniors); $10 (students), First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Tickets: firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page or 402-476-9933.
Blue Star museum program — 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission for military personnel and families, Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St. Arts.gov/bluestarmuseums, LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.
Breslow Center ice skating — 2:30-4:15 p.m. $6, adults; $5, kids; $3, skate rental, 433 V St. Breslowhockeycenter.com, 402-472-2758.
Cirque Italia — 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Circus water arts, northeast Sears parking lot, tickets $10-$40, Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Tickets: cirqueitalia.com/tickets/518_Water-Circus-I-Silver-Unit-Lincoln-NE.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Kids Dream Family movie series: “A Dog's Way Home” — 10 a.m. $3 movie tickets, Edgewood Cinema, 5220 S. 56th St., and Downtown Lincoln Grand Theatre, 1101 P St. Marcustheatres.com/Kidsdream.
Lincoln Rebel Rod and Custom Car Show — 8 a.m.-noon. Registration; noon-5 p.m. Show, Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington.
"Serving Hands" Public Art project — On display 24 hours. View 39 6-foot-tall fiberglass hand sculptures and 12 small scale models in a traveling exhibition; maps available at Convention Visitors Center Train Station, 201 N. Seventh, and at UNL's East Campus Dairy Store, 114 Food Industry Complex, or view map at Servinghandslincoln.org.
Entertainment
Grata Bar & Lounge — Sunday Funday: Lucas Kellison, 8 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — live music Sundays: Allan Rosenthal, 6-7:30 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Sundaes on Sunday: Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 2-5 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — City Limits, McKenzie Jalynn, 8 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole and Drunk Monkey, 5:30-9 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Jim Williamson Quartet, 4-9 p.m.; Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "The Biggest Little Farm (PG): 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Amazing Grace" (G), 1:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.