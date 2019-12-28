Calendar 12-29 Sunday

Events
Family crafts — 1-4 p.m. New project each week, free craft activity with a purchase, Cosmic Eye Brewing, 6800 P St.
Nebraska Kart Shootout — 9:30 a.m. hot laps; 11:30 a.m. heat races. $10 (adults), free (5 and under), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Mueller Planetarium Super Volcanoes — 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk, up until 10 minutes before showtime, or by calling in advance to 402-472-2637, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Monday, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Purchase a ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Entertainment
Capitol View Winery — Family and friends early New Year's celebration, 1-6 p.m.; live music with Dory Marsh, 3-5 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole and Drunk Monkey, 4:30-8 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Register
League of Women Voters lunch and learn meeting — Noon. Jan. 9. Speaker is Jane Raybould, topic is "Women in politics, challenges and opportunity," cost is $15 (members), $17 (non-members). Register: email lwv-ne@inebraska.com or call 402-475-1411.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Breakfast, $8, Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 15. Meeting and speaker, $16, lunch; $10, meeting only. Register: wisblincoln.ning.com or info@wisblincoln.org.
