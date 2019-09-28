Events
Annual Rose Show — 7-10 a.m. entries accepted for rose competition; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. judging; 1-4 p.m. show, free, Auld Recreation Center, 3140 Sumner St.
30-minute sweep of Bible at Brewsky's — 6:30 p.m. Live music, Andrea Von Kampen; 7 p.m. Presentation with Patrick Messer and Dr. Jim Keck, 201 N. Eighth St. Firstplymouth.org, 402-476-7550.
Bilingual children's storytime — 2 p.m. Stories in English and a second language, songs, games and craft projects, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St.
Birds and Brews festival — 1-4 p.m. $25, Audubon Spring Creek Prairie, live music, craft beers, food for purchase, bring a chair or blanket, 11700 SW 100th St. Springcreek.audubon.org
Bugfest at UNL Entomology Hall — 1-4 p.m. Insect Zoo, Bronco Bugs, face painting, Insect Sight and Sound Challenge, Insect Art, and Build-A Bee Habitat, 1700 East Campus Mall. Events.unl.edu or 402-472-8679.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Dave Hall percussion recital — 3 p.m. An electro-acoustic performance, utilizing a variety of other percussion instruments, free, Kimball Hall 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series: "The Little Mermaid" — 10 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:15 p.m., $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St.
Love the Locals fall show — Noon-5 p.m. Variety of artists and makers, live music, food, brews, photo backdrop, $5, Zipline Brewing, 2100 Magnum Circle.
Maxey Elementary School 25th anniversary open house — 1-2:30 p.m. Program begins with speakers at 1:30 p.m., tours and refreshments, 5200 S. 75th St.
Only Light, Only Love concert — 3 p.m. Choral and orchestral music, accompanied by the Lied organ, sounding light chamber choir; duo Hirono Borter, violin, and Philip Borter, cello, $15 (adults); $10 (seniors); $5 (students), First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Tickets: Abendmusik.org.
Science Focus Program facility dedication: Children's Zoo — 3-5 p.m. Program begins at 3:30 p.m. with speakers, tours and refreshments, 1222 S. 27th St. Science.lps.org
Take 2 Children's Consignment Sale — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, free, 4100 N. 84th St.
Wagon rides — 1-4 p.m. $4, 30-minute rides, Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Blvd.
Entertainment
You have free articles remaining.
Bodega's Alley — Kut Masta Skutt, 8 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — eL.I.Be, Graydon Francis, 7-10:30 p.m
James Arthur Vineyards — On the deck music series: Acoustic duo Tom Roth and Wes Stebbins, 2-5 p.m., food and beverages available for purchase, free event.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. —Live music series, 4-7 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Dance lessons, 7:30 p.m.; Craig Gerdes, Craig Estudillo, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole and Drunk Monkey, 5:30-9 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Aquarela" (PG), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "Shadow" (NR), 4 p.m. "How Long Will I Love U" (NR), 7 p.m.; "One Man, Two Guvnors" (NR), 1 p.m., "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" (PG-13), 1:55 p.m., 9:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Artists wanted — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19. Art festival, 402-466-0696, sign-up deadline Monday, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
League of Women Voters: Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Thursday. "Separation of Powers," speaker Jo Potuto, J.D., Richard H. Larson professor in the UNL College of Law, $15 members, $17 non-members, Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Lwvne@inebraska.com or 402-475-1411.
Understanding and coping with depression workshop — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 17, Speaker Nancy Lebow Sherman, register: call Nancy at 402-465-8806, Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2001 S. 11th St.