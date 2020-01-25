Calendar 1-26 Sunday

Events
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Make and take a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
Great Plains 8-Ball Shootout and Pink Ladies silent auction — 8 a.m., Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Lincoln Parkinson's Support Group: Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital — 2-4 p.m. Topic is Dance for Parkinson's, speaker Ruth Hahn, Sheridan Room, 5401 South St.
Lincoln Lutheran Choir spring concert season rehearsal and retreat — 2-5 p.m. New singers and returning members are invited, Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin St. More information: Lincolnlutheranchoir@gmail.com.
Modern and Black Powder Gun Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., $7 (adult); free (age 12 and under), tickets at the door, cash only, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
"Super Volcanoes" at Mueller Planetarium — 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk or by calling 402-472-2637 in advance, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Winter Festival for Winds and Percussion — 3 p.m. Concert band and chamber ensemble festival performance from high school students, free, Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Entertainment
Pla Mor Ballroom — Lucas Minor, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Roca Tavern — Shawn Cole, Drunk Monkey, 4:30-8 p.m.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Storm Cellar — Akira Deleon, Brandon Ford Music, High Lucy Nation, Kutt Masta Skutt, 6-10 p.m., $5.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays: Julia de la Rosa, 6-7:30 p.m.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross — A Hidden Life (PG-13), 1:35 p.m., 5 p.m., 8:25 p.m.; Waves (R): 4:30 p.m., 7:15 p.m, 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.