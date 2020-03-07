Calendar, 3-8 Sunday

Events
AARP Tax Aide for seniors — 1-5 p.m. Walk-in, all ages welcome, free, Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
CPR Class — 1-4 p.m. Learn how to treat life-threatening emergencies, $20, pre-register at bryan.org/calendar or call 402-481-5646, 2222 S. 16th St.
Eva Polgar piano recital — 3 p.m. Performing music from her homeland of Hungary, as well as selections from Claude Debussy, free, public welcome, 1113 R St. Music.unl.edu.
Flying Free: Crane and art talk and book launch — 2 p.m. Free, donations welcome, reservations encouraged at scp@audubon.org or 402-797-2301, Spring Creek Prairie Audubon,11700 S.W. 100th St.
LEGO Sunday — 2-4 p.m. Families can create LEGO masterpieces, free, Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. Free, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Read to a dog — 2-3:30 p.m. Families invited, email Heather at arnold.heather4@gmail.com to read to the dog Nanook, South Street Library, Lincolnlibraries.org.
"Super Volcanoes" and "We are Stars" — 2 p.m. "We are Stars"; 3 p.m. "Super Volcanoes", Mueller Planetarium, call 402-472-2637 in advance or visit front desk for tickets, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Table tennis — 5-9 p.m. First visit is free, $3 adults and kids, Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St. lincoln.ne.gov/city/parks/belmont.
Volunteer Tax Preparation — 1-3 p.m. free tax preparation, by appointment only, go to https://vita.unl.edu/signup/ to schedule an appointment, Bennett Martin Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Entertainment
Duffy's Tavern — Head Change, Jonathan Leach, 7-11;59 p.m., $5.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Service industry Sundays; bring any item showing you are in the industry, get 50% off, noon-8 p.m.
Meadowlark Coffee — Book signing, Michele Lord, 6 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Country dance lessons, 7 p.m.; Jake McVey & Jake Gill, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Wine tasting, 2 p.m.; Zoolarious Standup Comedy Showcase, 7-9 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Greed" (R) 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:15 p.m.; "International Falls" (NR) 1 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
