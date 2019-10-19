{{featured_button_text}}

Events

Alzheimer Memory Cafe — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dementia-friendly event, fellowship, art and singing, refreshments, free, Urban Legends Art Studio, 2632 N. 48th St. 

Beef barbecue and bazaar — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Meal: $11 (adults), $5 (kids 12 and under); take-out available, call 402-786-2625 to order; First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly. 

Bilingual children's storytime — 2 p.m. Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St. 

Celebration and blessing of community gardens — Noon potluck; 1:15 p.m. blessing of the gardens, First Presbyterian Church, 17th and F streets. Fpclincoln.org

College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 4801 Prescott Ave. 

Colorful Creations craft/vendor fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., IBEW banquet hall, 1409 Old Farm Road.

Funtober Fest — 3-5 p.m. Trunk or treat, games, snacks, free, gently used clothes collection benefiting People's City Mission and Foster Care Closet, Lincoln Lutheran, 1100 N. 56th St. 

Lincoln Toy Collectors Club show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vendors with vintage to current toys, Super Bingo Hall, 4400 N. 48th St. 

Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Music festival and Trunk-or-Treat — 1-5 p.m. Arts, crafts, games, performances by Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X and Dawes Middle School musical groups, Child Advocacy Center, 5025 Garland St. 

Near South Neighborhood Association meeting and potluck — 5:30-8 p.m. Bring a dish to share, plates and utensils provided, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser — 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal Blvd. Register: Makingstrideswalk.org 

Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. Book study and discussion about the book “Working with the Law” by Raymond Holliwell, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.

North Central Regional Horse Reining Championships — 8 a.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.  

Railyard Therapy races 11 a.m. Teams of six will race down Canopy Street on six-passenger conference bikes, Railyard, 350 Canopy St. Register: railyardtherapyraces.eventsmart.com

Read to a dog — Families with kids ages 6-12 can read to Healing Heart Therapy dogs; 2-3:30 p.m. South Street Branch Library, 2675 South St.; 3-5 p.m. Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.; 4-5:30 p.m. Anderson Branch, 3625 Touzalin Ave.

Entertainment

1867 Bar — Griffoctopuss, Mad At You, No Functional Purpose, 6 p.m., $5 (adults), $2 (minors).

Duffy's Tavern — Antlerhead, Winter Wayfarer, The Credentials, 6 p.m.

Indigo Bridge Books —Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.

Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jaylynn, Craig Estudillo, 8 p.m. 

Storm Cellar — DJ Blac, Former Prodigy, High Lucy Nation, 6 p.m. 

Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m. 

Movies

Ross Media Arts Center — "Before You Know It" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (NR), 11:45 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.  

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments