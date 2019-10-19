Events
Alzheimer Memory Cafe — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dementia-friendly event, fellowship, art and singing, refreshments, free, Urban Legends Art Studio, 2632 N. 48th St.
Beef barbecue and bazaar — 4:30-6:30 p.m. Meal: $11 (adults), $5 (kids 12 and under); take-out available, call 402-786-2625 to order; First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly.
Bilingual children's storytime — 2 p.m. Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St.
Celebration and blessing of community gardens — Noon potluck; 1:15 p.m. blessing of the gardens, First Presbyterian Church, 17th and F streets. Fpclincoln.org.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 4801 Prescott Ave.
Colorful Creations craft/vendor fair — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., IBEW banquet hall, 1409 Old Farm Road.
Funtober Fest — 3-5 p.m. Trunk or treat, games, snacks, free, gently used clothes collection benefiting People's City Mission and Foster Care Closet, Lincoln Lutheran, 1100 N. 56th St.
Lincoln Toy Collectors Club show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Vendors with vintage to current toys, Super Bingo Hall, 4400 N. 48th St.
Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Music festival and Trunk-or-Treat — 1-5 p.m. Arts, crafts, games, performances by Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X and Dawes Middle School musical groups, Child Advocacy Center, 5025 Garland St.
Near South Neighborhood Association meeting and potluck — 5:30-8 p.m. Bring a dish to share, plates and utensils provided, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraiser — 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal Blvd. Register: Makingstrideswalk.org
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. Book study and discussion about the book “Working with the Law” by Raymond Holliwell, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
North Central Regional Horse Reining Championships — 8 a.m. Free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Railyard Therapy races — 11 a.m. Teams of six will race down Canopy Street on six-passenger conference bikes, Railyard, 350 Canopy St. Register: railyardtherapyraces.eventsmart.com
Read to a dog — Families with kids ages 6-12 can read to Healing Heart Therapy dogs; 2-3:30 p.m. South Street Branch Library, 2675 South St.; 3-5 p.m. Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior St.; 4-5:30 p.m. Anderson Branch, 3625 Touzalin Ave.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Griffoctopuss, Mad At You, No Functional Purpose, 6 p.m., $5 (adults), $2 (minors).
Duffy's Tavern — Antlerhead, Winter Wayfarer, The Credentials, 6 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books —Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — McKenzie Jaylynn, Craig Estudillo, 8 p.m.
Storm Cellar — DJ Blac, Former Prodigy, High Lucy Nation, 6 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-Up Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Before You Know It" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 9:20 p.m.; "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool" (NR), 11:45 a.m., 2:10 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:25 p.m.; "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.