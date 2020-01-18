Calendar 1-19 Sunday

Events
Abendmusik: American Spiritual Ensemble — 3 p.m. Free concert performing African American spirituals, honoring Martin Luther King Jr., donations accepted, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Tickets: Abendmusik.org.
Family crafts at Cosmic Eye Brewing — 1-4 p.m. Make and take a new craft project each week, free with purchase, 6800 P St.
Lincoln Women's Expo — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Nebraska deer and game expo — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $10 (16 and up); $5 (6-15); free (5 and under); half price (Veterans and military with ID), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Sun, earth and universe NASA exhibit — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Interactive NASA exhibition, including building a model spacecraft; $8 (19 and over), $7 (seniors and active or veteran military with ID), $4 (5-18), free (4 and under), Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St.
"Super Volcanoes" at Mueller Planetarium — 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk or by calling 402-472-2637 in advance, Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Entertainment
You have free articles remaining.
Bourbon Theatre — Music bingo, 7 p.m.
Duffy's — The Real Zebos, Peachie, no cover, 7 p.m.
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music Sundays, 6-7:30 p.m.
Kinkaider Brewing Co. — Service industry Sunday: Show your name badge, ticket book, apron or any other collateral that shows you are a bartender, server, kitchen, cleaning staff or security, get 50% off; noon-8 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Hayseed Cowboys, Prairie Creek, 8 p.m-midnight.
Schillingbridge Cork & Tap House — Board games, 11 a.m.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious Stand-up Comedy Showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Register
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. breakfast, $10; Country Club of Lincoln. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.