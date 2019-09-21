Events
Bilingual children's storytime — 2 p.m. Stories in English and a second language, songs, games and craft projects, Indigo Bridge Books, 701 P St.
City Libraries book sale — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
College Fair — 1-3 p.m. Before you go, visit NebraskaCollegeFairs.org to register for a bar code, free event, Southeast Community College, 8800 O St.
College View Farmers Market — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4801 Prescott Ave.
Disney's Enchanted Tales film series: "Peter Pan" — 10 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:15 p.m., $6. Lincoln Grand Cinema, 1101 P St.
Family Tree event: Sunday with a Scientist — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Learn about family trees of elephants and whales, 20-minute screening of "When Whales Walked: Journeys in Deep Time," 1 p.m.; 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Nebraska State Museum at Morrill Hall, 645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu or 402-472-2637.
Asian Community & Cultural Center Harvest Moon Festival — 4-8 p.m. Lantern lighting, performances and Asian cuisine, Antelope Park Bandshell, Memorial Drive and Garfield streets.
Lincoln Arts Festival — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall, 13th and 14th streets between P and Q streets, and Tower Square. Artscene.org.
Lincoln record show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $3, 440 S. 11th St. Tickets: eventbrite.com
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation event — Noon-3 p.m. Food, games, activities and entertainment, Haymarket Park, 403 Line Drive. jdrf.org
Lincoln PoPS festival — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Lincoln's first place-making festival of contemporary art, P Street, Canopy to 17th Street. Lincolnpops.com/#Schedule
Parkinson's support group — 2-4 p.m. "Medicare and Senior Scams," speaker is Devorah Lanner, AARP, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St.
Poetry event — 2 p.m. Featured speakers State Poet Matt Mason and UNL Professor Stacey Waite, Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.
Praisefest — 5-7 p.m. Live music, food, Kona Ice, bounce house and prizes, free event, First Christian Church, 430 S. 16th St. fcclincoln.org.
Streets Alive — 1-4:30 p.m. Walk, bike, skate, run or stroll through a 2-mile traffic-free route that includes health and wellness resources, music, dance, art, sports demonstrations, fitness classes and fresh produce, free event, Cooper Park neighborhood, Eighth and F streets. Healthylincoln.org.
Tavern on the Square brunch — Noon-4 p.m. $12, Chef Marz, Lilith Baier, DJ Spencelove, DJ Dr Zhivago, Carter Van Pelt, 816 P St. Tickets: tavernonthesquare.com
Wagon Rides — 1-4 p.m. $4, 30-minute rides, Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Blvd.
Entertainment
Indigo Bridge Books — Live music series, 6-7:30 p.m.
James Arthur Vineyards — Hope Dunbar, 2-5 p.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Outlaw Road, McKenzie Jalynn, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Zoo Bar — Zoolarious comedy showcase, 8-10 p.m.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am" (PG-13), 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.; "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" (PG-13), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.